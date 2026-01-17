Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur Caretaker To Serve Three Years For Assaulting Two-Year-Old, Abuse Caught On CCTV
The working couple had hired the caretaker to look after their toddler, installed CCTV cameras at home after child's health deteriorated, behaviour changed.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
Jabalpur: A woman working as a caretaker has been sentenced to three years in prison for assaulting and torturing a two-year-old child in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district. The case underscores the risks of hiring domestic helpers without proper verification.
The woman’s brutality was captured on CCTV, following which the child’s parents lodged a police complaint. Based on the footage and other evidence, the court convicted her and sentenced her to a three-year jail term.
Judge: This Crime Deserves No Sympathy
Additional Sessions Judge Archana Naidu, in her order, said, “In today’s times, working women from all sections of society depend on caretakers to look after their children. This relationship is built on trust, and such cruelty not only breaks the trust within a family but also shakes society's confidence. The physical and mental pain inflicted on a helpless child is a horrifying experience that can leave lifelong scars on their mind. This crime deserves no sympathy.”
Following these remarks, the court sentenced the domestic helper to three years in prison.
Convicted Under IPC And Juvenile Justice Act
Based on the evidence and witness statements presented during the trial, the court convicted the accused under Section 323 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, awarding her three years of imprisonment under each provision.
This incident highlights potential mistreatment in private homes, where working parents sometimes rely on childcare providers.
Brutality Exposed Through CCTV Footage
A working couple in Jabalpur had hired a woman to look after their child. When the child’s health suddenly began to deteriorate, the parents installed CCTV cameras inside their home. The footage raised concerns and led the parents to lodge a complaint against the woman at the police station. After reviewing the case, the court convicted the accused under various sections and sentenced her to three years' imprisonment.
Child’s Behaviour Changed, Fell Sick Repeatedly
According to the prosecution, the child’s father works as a junior engineer in the electricity department, while the mother works at the district court. The couple left for work around 10 am every day and entrusted their two-year-old son to domestic helper Rajni Chaudhary Ahirwar. They paid her Rs 5,000 per month for childcare.
Within a few months of hiring her, the child became quieter. He stopped laughing, playing and eating, and began to fall ill more frequently. Medical tests revealed an intestinal infection, which prompted the parents to install hidden CCTV cameras at home.
Caretaker’s Assault On Child
When the parents reviewed the footage, they were left shaken. The videos showed the caretaker, Rajni Chaudhary, brutally assaulting the toddler. She was seen dragging the two-year-old by his hair, punching him in the stomach, and even attempting to choke him. She repeatedly hit him with a sharp comb and often starved him, even when he cried.
The cruelty turned extreme when she was seen eating the child’s food herself. Disturbed by the footage, the parents filed a police complaint against her.
