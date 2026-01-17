ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur Caretaker To Serve Three Years For Assaulting Two-Year-Old, Abuse Caught On CCTV

Jabalpur: A woman working as a caretaker has been sentenced to three years in prison for assaulting and torturing a two-year-old child in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district. The case underscores the risks of hiring domestic helpers without proper verification.

The woman’s brutality was captured on CCTV, following which the child’s parents lodged a police complaint. Based on the footage and other evidence, the court convicted her and sentenced her to a three-year jail term.

Judge: This Crime Deserves No Sympathy

Additional Sessions Judge Archana Naidu, in her order, said, “In today’s times, working women from all sections of society depend on caretakers to look after their children. This relationship is built on trust, and such cruelty not only breaks the trust within a family but also shakes society's confidence. The physical and mental pain inflicted on a helpless child is a horrifying experience that can leave lifelong scars on their mind. This crime deserves no sympathy.”

Following these remarks, the court sentenced the domestic helper to three years in prison.

Convicted Under IPC And Juvenile Justice Act

Based on the evidence and witness statements presented during the trial, the court convicted the accused under Section 323 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, awarding her three years of imprisonment under each provision.

This incident highlights potential mistreatment in private homes, where working parents sometimes rely on childcare providers.