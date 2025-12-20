ETV Bharat / state

MP: Botswana Delegation Visits Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary Ahead Of Cheetah Translocation

Mandsaur: A three-member team from Botswana on Saturday visited Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh where a few more cheetahs are set to be translocated from the African country. "A team from Botswana visited Gandhi Sagar with senior officials of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and Wildlife Institute of India experts," Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sanjay Raikhare told PTI Videos.

The delegation reviewed the preparations including quarantine bomas (enclosures), control rooms and hospitals, and expressed satisfaction, he said. "Currently, we have six normal quarantine bomas and two treatment bomas. They examined every detail inside; mounts, water bodies, sheds, and arrangements made for the cheetahs' protection," said Raikhare.