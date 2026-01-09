Madhya Pradesh Begins Reintroduction Of Wild Buffalo Through Assam Exchange, Boosting Conservation
Madhya Pradesh will reintroduce wild buffalo after a century through an exchange with Assam, enhancing biodiversity, conservation efforts, and boosting wildlife tourism in state forests.
Published : January 9, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh has started the reintroduction of the Wild Buffalo (Bubalus arnee), which became extinct in the state 100 years ago. India’s most threatened mega herbivore will soon be relocated from Assam as part of an exchange program.
Besides, wild buffaloes, rhinos and cobras will be brought to the Madhya Pradesh forests, much to the delight of tourists. These animals will initially be housed at Van Vihar National Park in Bhopal for acclimatisation and public viewing.
As part of the wildlife conservation, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati, and agreed on the inter-state exchange of wild animals.
Under the agreement, Assam will translocate 50 wild water buffaloes to Madhya Pradesh over the next three years, in phased groups. In return, Madhya Pradesh will give Assam a pair of tigers and six crocodiles.
मध्यप्रदेश में वन्य जीव और जैव विविधता को समृद्ध करने की दिशा में कदम उठाए जाएंगे। मध्यप्रदेश से विलुप्त जंगली भैंस प्रजाति की पुनर्स्थापना होगी। असम से आगामी 3 साल में 50 जंगली भैंस, एक जोड़ी गैंडा और तीन कोबरा लाये जाएंगे। कान्हा टाइगर रिजर्व में भैंसों का पुनर्स्थापना होगा।… pic.twitter.com/rzjkg2Ee9A— Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) January 8, 2026
“The reintroduction of buffaloes in Madhya Pradesh will add a new chapter to the state's biodiversity. This effort will be a significant step towards the conservation of a species and strengthening the ecosystem of the state forests,” CM Yadav said.
“Madhya Pradesh, known as the Tiger State and Leopard State, will now also be recognised for its wild buffaloes and rhinos. The state government is working on wildlife conservation and bringing back those wild animals to the forests of Madhya Pradesh that once inhabited the state's forests,” he said.
Wild buffalo and the conservation project
Wild buffalo were found in Madhya Pradesh until about 100 years ago, but their numbers gradually declined in the state forests. Now, most of them are found only in the forests of Assam.
Some wild buffalo, also brought from Assam, are found in parts of Chhattisgarh, but they were on the verge of extinction as well. Now, after 100 years, these wild buffalo will be seen again in large numbers and easily in the state forests.
Along with bringing the wild buffalo, a study has also been conducted to determine suitable habitats for their reintroduction. The study by the Wildlife Institute of India in Dehradun has revealed that Madhya Pradesh's Kanha Tiger Reserve is the most suitable area for the reintroduction of wild buffaloes.
“The quality of grasslands here is better than in other tiger reserves. Water availability is also sufficient, and human activity is minimal. Furthermore, the population of other herbivores is also adequate,” officials revealed cited the findings.
After receiving consent from the Assam government, the Madhya Pradesh government has initiated the process of obtaining the necessary permissions from the Central Zoo Authority and the Government of India. A natural environment will be provided to help their population grow. This step will also boost tourism in the national parks.
