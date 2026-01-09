ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Begins Reintroduction Of Wild Buffalo Through Assam Exchange, Boosting Conservation

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh has started the reintroduction of the Wild Buffalo (Bubalus arnee), which became extinct in the state 100 years ago. India’s most threatened mega herbivore will soon be relocated from Assam as part of an exchange program.

Besides, wild buffaloes, rhinos and cobras will be brought to the Madhya Pradesh forests, much to the delight of tourists. These animals will initially be housed at Van Vihar National Park in Bhopal for acclimatisation and public viewing.

As part of the wildlife conservation, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati, and agreed on the inter-state exchange of wild animals.

Under the agreement, Assam will translocate 50 wild water buffaloes to Madhya Pradesh over the next three years, in phased groups. In return, Madhya Pradesh will give Assam a pair of tigers and six crocodiles.

“The reintroduction of buffaloes in Madhya Pradesh will add a new chapter to the state's biodiversity. This effort will be a significant step towards the conservation of a species and strengthening the ecosystem of the state forests,” CM Yadav said.