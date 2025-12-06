Madhya Pradesh's Balam Cucumber Gets Copyright Certification; Farmers Elated
The Krishi Vigyan Kendra and farmers hope the recognition will boost Sailana's identity as well as help in getting a GI tag for the cucumbers.
Ratlam: In a proud moment for the farmers of Madhya Pradesh, the famous Balram cucumber of Sailana here has received a copyright certificate from the Registrar of Copyrights. The certification is seen as a significant step towards the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for the cucumber.
The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (Agricultural Science Center), the Agriculture Department, and the Industries Department, in collaboration with local farmers, have been granted the copyright for the cultivation and information related to the cucumber.
Once the GI tag is granted to the cucumber, the villagers of Sailana and the tribal farmers of the surrounding small villages will be able to get a good price and international recognition for the special variety of cucumber they cultivate.
What Is Special About Balram Cucumber?
Balram cucumbers are grown in the hilly region of Malwa, but the Balram cucumbers grown in the Sailana area have the best size, color, and taste. Its seeds are sown during the rainy season, and the fruits ripen at the end of September and in October. Looking similar to a bottle gourd, the Balram cucumber is very popular for its taste.
GI Tag After Copyright?
Horticulture Department officer Jawahar Charel said that the cucumber is also cultivated in Dhar and Jhabua districts of Malwa and in Gokunda, Bhim, and Devgarh of Banswara district in Rajasthan.
“But the soil and climate of Sailana and surrounding villages have such an effect that the taste of the Balram cucumber grown here is unique. The farmers of the tribal community have preserved the seeds of this cucumber for generations. Now, the cultivation and climate-related information of the Balram cucumber has been copyrighted”.
Charel said that efforts are also being made by the district administration, agriculture, horticulture departments and the Krishi Vigyan Kendra to get a GI tag for Balram cucumber, similar to the Riyawan Silver Garlic.
What Are The Benefits Of Copyright And GI Tag?
The copyright certificate is issued by the Copyright Department of the Government of India. A copyright prevents the imitation of a product, service, or method. Similarly, a Geographical Indication (GI) tag is given to connect a product to its region of origin. A GI tag ensures that a product is produced or manufactured in a specific geographical area. After the cultivation and methods of growing Sailana's Balram cucumber are copyrighted, it is expected to receive a GI tag soon.
Boost To Sailana's Identity And Demand For Balram Cucumber
Dr. Sarvesh Tripathi, Director of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (Agricultural Science Center) Kalukheda, said that the district administration, agriculture department, horticulture department, and Krishi Vigyan Kendra are continuously working towards obtaining the GI tag for the Sailana cucumber.
“If Sailana's Balram cucumber receives a GI tag, it will give the cucumber produced in this region international recognition and market access. The tribal farmers here, who have preserved this special cucumber, will benefit. With the copyright certificate, no other district or state will be able to claim its production or cultivation methods," he said.
Local farmer Shambhu Singh, expressing delight at the recognition for Sailana cucumber, said this will enhance the identity of Sailana and increase the demand for Balram cucumbers. Many tribal farmers who had stopped cultivating it will start growing Balram cucumbers again, he said.
Efforts To Form Farmers' Group
With the aim of giving international recognition to the famous Balram cucumber of the Sailana region and benefiting the farmers here, the Krishi Vigyan Kendra and the Horticulture Department are trying to form a farmers' group. This will help in the improved cultivation, branding, and marketing of Balram cucumbers.
