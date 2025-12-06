ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh's Balam Cucumber Gets Copyright Certification; Farmers Elated

Ratlam: In a proud moment for the farmers of Madhya Pradesh, the famous Balram cucumber of Sailana here has received a copyright certificate from the Registrar of Copyrights. The certification is seen as a significant step towards the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for the cucumber.

The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (Agricultural Science Center), the Agriculture Department, and the Industries Department, in collaboration with local farmers, have been granted the copyright for the cultivation and information related to the cucumber.

Madhya Pradesh's Balam Cucumber Gets Copyright Certificate (Registrar Copyrights)

Once the GI tag is granted to the cucumber, the villagers of Sailana and the tribal farmers of the surrounding small villages will be able to get a good price and international recognition for the special variety of cucumber they cultivate.

What Is Special About Balram Cucumber?

Balram cucumbers are grown in the hilly region of Malwa, but the Balram cucumbers grown in the Sailana area have the best size, color, and taste. Its seeds are sown during the rainy season, and the fruits ripen at the end of September and in October. Looking similar to a bottle gourd, the Balram cucumber is very popular for its taste.

GI Tag After Copyright?

Horticulture Department officer Jawahar Charel said that the cucumber is also cultivated in Dhar and Jhabua districts of Malwa and in Gokunda, Bhim, and Devgarh of Banswara district in Rajasthan.

“But the soil and climate of Sailana and surrounding villages have such an effect that the taste of the Balram cucumber grown here is unique. The farmers of the tribal community have preserved the seeds of this cucumber for generations. Now, the cultivation and climate-related information of the Balram cucumber has been copyrighted”.