ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: Indian Bison Gores Army Jawan To Death In Pachmarhi Cantonment

The Army jawan's death took place in Pachmarhi hill station when a bison attacked him. Bison and wild buffaloes emerge from the forest and enter the town of Pachmarhi. ( ETV Bharat )

Narmadapuram: An Army Jawan was killed on Thursday evening after he was attacked by an Indian Bison at an army training station in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district, officials said on Friday. The incident took place at the Army Centre of Education at Pachmarhi Hills in Narmadapuram district's Army Sports Ground when soldiers were playing football when a stray from a herd of Gaur attacked. The herd was grazing in the adjoining forest.

An Army Jawan who came in the path of the charging bison was gored from behind. He sustained grievous injuries in the attack. His brothers-in-arms who rescued him took him to a military hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries. Police identified the deceased as Akash Chauhan, 26, a resident of Uttarakhand. Army officials passed on the information about the incident to the forest and state police departments.

Assistant Director of Satpura Tiger Reserve Pachmarhi Sanjeev Sharma said they were intimated about a fatal bison attack at the army station. "Army Jawan Akash Chauhan, 26-year-old, resident of Uttarakhand, has died after an Indian bison attack, according to the army. He was undergoing training at the Army Centre of Education.” The senior forest official said the unfortunate accident occurred at the Army sports ground when suddenly a bison came out from the bushes and attacked the soldiers. “One of the soldiers was gored by a bison, which hit him around the stomach area, severely injuring him,” he said, adding that, “The soldier died before being taken to the hospital.” The official further said the army complex was located in the vicinity of forest. It was quite usual for the bisons to come out into the campus. However, he said, such a fatal encounter has not happened here until now. He added that the forest department is also probing the incident. Pachmarhi Station House Officer (SHO) Gopal Ghasle identified the Army Jawan Akash Chauhan’s native as Panagarh Dehra, near Dehradun. He said the deceased was part of the 17th Command Regiment.