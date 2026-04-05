MP Lodge Collapse Toll Rises To 2; NDRF Continues Rescue Ops
The incident occurred when 'Aggarwal Lodge', situated close to a bus stand in Kotma town, came crashing down at approximately 5.30 pm on Saturday.
Published : April 5, 2026 at 11:54 AM IST
Anuppur: The death toll following the collapse of a four-storey lodge in Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur district climbed to two on Sunday, as NDRF teams pressed on with rescue operations to pull out those buried under the rubble, according to police.
The incident occurred when 'Aggarwal Lodge', situated close to a bus stand in Kotma town, came crashing down at approximately 5.30 pm on Saturday, leaving several people trapped nearby.
Officials confirmed that the toll has climbed to two, with five more sustaining injuries — two of whom are in a serious condition and have been transferred to Shahdol for medical care. The victims were identified as Hanuman Deen Yadav (55) and Ramkripal Yadav (50), as per Anuppur Superintendent of Police Moti Ur Rahman.
He said that the rescue teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), conducted an overnight operation, and a search is underway for others trapped in the debris. The ongoing construction work near the 10-year-old building is suspected to have contributed to the collapse, the SP said.
Anuppur Collector Harshal Pancholi said that five people were extricated from the debris, of which two have died. According to eyewitnesses, a loud explosion sounded as the building collapsed, sending a cloud of dust engulfing the area. The bus stand area was teeming with commuters at the time of the incident, and construction work was underway on a nearby plot of land, they said.
Madhya Pradesh Forest Minister and Minister in charge of Anuppur district, Dilip Ahirwar, and Minister of Cottage and Village Industries, Dilip Jaiswal, visited the site late on Saturday night, along with senior officials, and supervised the relief and rescue operations.
Speaking to reporters, Ahirwar assured that every aspect of the accident would be investigated and action would be taken against those responsible. He said that the state government's priority is to safely rescue those trapped in the debris and provide them with proper treatment.
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