ETV Bharat / state

MP Lodge Collapse Toll Rises To 2; NDRF Continues Rescue Ops

Anuppur: The death toll following the collapse of a four-storey lodge in Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur district climbed to two on Sunday, as NDRF teams pressed on with rescue operations to pull out those buried under the rubble, according to police.

The incident occurred when 'Aggarwal Lodge', situated close to a bus stand in Kotma town, came crashing down at approximately 5.30 pm on Saturday, leaving several people trapped nearby.

Officials confirmed that the toll has climbed to two, with five more sustaining injuries — two of whom are in a serious condition and have been transferred to Shahdol for medical care. The victims were identified as Hanuman Deen Yadav (55) and Ramkripal Yadav (50), as per Anuppur Superintendent of Police Moti Ur Rahman.

He said that the rescue teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), conducted an overnight operation, and a search is underway for others trapped in the debris. The ongoing construction work near the 10-year-old building is suspected to have contributed to the collapse, the SP said.