ETV Bharat / state

Bihar ATS Arrests One From Madhubani In Joint Operation With Madhya Pradesh Team

Patna: In a joint operation, the anti-terrorism squads (ATS) of Bihar and Madhya Pradesh nabbed a suspect allegedly involved in anti-national activities, from a madrasa in Madhubani town, around 175 km northeast from the state capital, on Monday.

The arrested person has been identified as 56-year-old Maulana Izharul Haq, a native of Nautol Sarisabpahi village under the Pandual police station area of Madhubani district. He was currently residing at Madrasa Noor-e-Mohammadiya located at Urdu Mohalla under the Town police station.

Pankaj Kumar Darad, the additional director general of Bihar ATS, said that the joint operation was conducted in relation to an FIR registered at the Madhya Pradesh STF (Special Task Force) police station on June 12, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 152 (acts endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India), and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, sections 13(1)(b) (advocacy, abetting, advising, or inciting the commission of any unlawful activity) and 18 (punishment for conspiracy, attempts, or preparatory acts related to terrorism).