Bihar ATS Arrests One From Madhubani In Joint Operation With Madhya Pradesh Team
The 56-year-old arrested man has been identified as Maulana Izharul Haq, a native of Nautol Sarisabpahi village under the Pandual police station area.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
Patna: In a joint operation, the anti-terrorism squads (ATS) of Bihar and Madhya Pradesh nabbed a suspect allegedly involved in anti-national activities, from a madrasa in Madhubani town, around 175 km northeast from the state capital, on Monday.
The arrested person has been identified as 56-year-old Maulana Izharul Haq, a native of Nautol Sarisabpahi village under the Pandual police station area of Madhubani district. He was currently residing at Madrasa Noor-e-Mohammadiya located at Urdu Mohalla under the Town police station.
Pankaj Kumar Darad, the additional director general of Bihar ATS, said that the joint operation was conducted in relation to an FIR registered at the Madhya Pradesh STF (Special Task Force) police station on June 12, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 152 (acts endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India), and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, sections 13(1)(b) (advocacy, abetting, advising, or inciting the commission of any unlawful activity) and 18 (punishment for conspiracy, attempts, or preparatory acts related to terrorism).
“Preliminary investigations and available technical evidence indicated that accused Izharul was allegedly in touch with a Pakistani handler,” Darad added. Two Android mobile phones of different makes were seized from the arrested individual, and further investigations are underway. Various digital footprints pertaining to him are also being examined.
Sources in the Bihar ATS said that their Madhya Pradesh counterparts will produce Izharul in the local court and pray for his transit remand.
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