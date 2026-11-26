ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: Actor Claims Mistreatment Of Production Crew And Bribe Demand During Shooting, Cops Deny

Indore: Actor and model Kapil Khadiwala has accused the police of demanding bribes and mistreating production department members during the shooting of a web series in Indore, an allegation the police denied.

On Wednesday, police recorded his statement; however, Khadiwala claimed harassment during the legal procedure.

He recently released a video on social media titled "Shame on Indore Police," claiming that the entire unit halted shooting and returned to Mumbai due to alleged harassment by the police.

Khadiwala, a native of Indore, said that while shooting a web series at a cafe in the Kanadia police station area, some police personnel arrived around 11:30 pm on November 14 and objected to the shooting.

He alleged that the policemen demanded bribes from members of the production department and mistreated them. Khadiwala further claimed that police harassment halted the shooting of the web series and sent the entire unit back to Mumbai.

"We took cognisance of Khadiwala's video, issued him a notice, and recorded his statement on Wednesday," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya.

The actor said in his statement that the alleged incident did not happen to him and that he made the video based on a phone conversation with production manager Prakash Tripathi, the police officer said.