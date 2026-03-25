Madhya Pradesh: 8 Days After Indore Blaze, Burnt Torso Of 8-Year-Old Recovered From Site
Eight days after the deadly Indore fire, investigators are still unable to determine the cause, with multiple agencies continuing the probe into the incident.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
Indore: The burnt torso of an 8-year-old child has been recovered from the site of the devastating Indore fire tragedy that shook Madhya Pradesh on March 18, 2026. Eight days after the incident, in which a massive fire had broken out in the Brijeshwari NX area of Tilak Nagar, the exact cause of the blaze still remains unclear.
Along with the police, multiple departments are involved in the probe, while the electricity company is conducting a separate investigation.
Eight People Had Died In The Fire
In the fire at Brijeshwari NX, eight people, including businessman Manoj Pugalia and his brother-in-law Vijay, were burnt to death. Initially, it was reported that an electric car was being charged when a short circuit triggered the fire.
However, the deceased's son, Saurabh, stated that the car had not been put on charge, raising questions about how the incident occurred. Following this, police began a joint investigation with the electricity distribution company, municipal corporation and other departments.
Later, it was suspected that a short circuit at an electricity pole owned by the power distribution company may have caused the blaze. The electricity company is also probing the matter, but no department has reached a conclusion so far.
Police are trying to get to the bottom of the incident based on reports of probed by concerned departments, but there has been no breakthrough yet. Police and municipal teams have once again inspected the site.
During the inspection, police recovered the torso of the child, Tanay, which was later buried at Tilak Nagar cremation ground. Earlier, some parts of his hands and legs had been found and were buried by the family.
The police continue to investigate the fire incident thoroughly. The site is being examined in detail. Station in-charge Manish Lodha said, "The police investigation is ongoing. Statements of eyewitnesses and nearby residents have been recorded."
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