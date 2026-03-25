ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: 8 Days After Indore Blaze, Burnt Torso Of 8-Year-Old Recovered From Site

Indore: The burnt torso of an 8-year-old child has been recovered from the site of the devastating Indore fire tragedy that shook Madhya Pradesh on March 18, 2026. Eight days after the incident, in which a massive fire had broken out in the Brijeshwari NX area of Tilak Nagar, the exact cause of the blaze still remains unclear.

Along with the police, multiple departments are involved in the probe, while the electricity company is conducting a separate investigation.

Eight People Had Died In The Fire

In the fire at Brijeshwari NX, eight people, including businessman Manoj Pugalia and his brother-in-law Vijay, were burnt to death. Initially, it was reported that an electric car was being charged when a short circuit triggered the fire.

However, the deceased's son, Saurabh, stated that the car had not been put on charge, raising questions about how the incident occurred. Following this, police began a joint investigation with the electricity distribution company, municipal corporation and other departments.