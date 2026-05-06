Madhya Pradesh: 7-Year-Old Killed After Sexual Assault In Khargone; 75-Year-Old Held For Molesting Minor In Bhopal
In the Oon area of Khargone, the child girl disappeared from her home near a marriage hall last Tuesday night while playing around.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 11:08 PM IST
Khargone/Bhopal: In two horrific cases reported separately from Madhya Pradesh, a girl aged seven years old was killed after she was raped in Khargone district, while a 75-year-old retired lawyer was booked in Bhopal for molesting his five-year-old neighbour, police said.
In the Oon area of Khargone, the child girl disappeared from her home near a marriage hall last Tuesday night while playing around. After a vigorous search initiated by the child’s family, the body of the young girl was recovered from beneath a heap of wheat straw in a local barn that falls under the jurisdiction of the Segaon police station.
"As several groups have been set up to arrest the culprits, we are now questioning guests at the marriage ceremony and local suspects,” ASP Shakuntala Ruhal informed, further stating that a team of three physicians would perform the postmortem examination to verify the facts of the assault.
In a separate incident in the state capital, Bhopal police arrested a 75-year-old former lawyer accused of molesting a five-year-old girl in Habibganj locality. The child had gone to the residence of the accused to play with his granddaughter when the crime was committed.
The incident was brought to light the following day by the complaints of bodily injury raised by the child to her mother. The injuries were medically established, resulting in the immediate arrest of the accused. The arrest was affirmed by the Commissioner of Police, Sanjay Kumar, who said that the accused was a neighbour whom the child would refer to as "Nana." Heavy police presence has been deployed in the Khargone village in view of local unrest.