ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: 7-Year-Old Killed After Sexual Assault In Khargone; 75-Year-Old Held For Molesting Minor In Bhopal

Khargone/Bhopal: In two horrific cases reported separately from Madhya Pradesh, a girl aged seven years old was killed after she was raped in Khargone district, while a 75-year-old retired lawyer was booked in Bhopal for molesting his five-year-old neighbour, police said.

In the Oon area of Khargone, the child girl disappeared from her home near a marriage hall last Tuesday night while playing around. After a vigorous search initiated by the child’s family, the body of the young girl was recovered from beneath a heap of wheat straw in a local barn that falls under the jurisdiction of the Segaon police station.

"As several groups have been set up to arrest the culprits, we are now questioning guests at the marriage ceremony and local suspects,” ASP Shakuntala Ruhal informed, further stating that a team of three physicians would perform the postmortem examination to verify the facts of the assault.