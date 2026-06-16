ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: 5 Killed, 2 Critically Injured As Speeding SUV Hits Tree On Pipariya-Pachmarhi Route

Narmadapuram: Five people, including a married couple and their eight-year-old child, were killed while two others sustained critical injuries in a Bolero car accident in which the speeding car toppled over and hit a tree near Matkuli-Jhiria on the Pipariya-Pachmarhi road in the Narmadapuram district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

Earlier, they had attended a feast at Delakhari village and spent the night at Tamia before heading back for Pipariya, but their journey was marred by tragedy when the speeding car lost control, turned thrice and struck a roadside tree as the driver tried his best to avoid a collision with a motorcycle approaching him from the other end of the road.