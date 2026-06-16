Madhya Pradesh: 5 Killed, 2 Critically Injured As Speeding SUV Hits Tree On Pipariya-Pachmarhi Route
SHO Madan Pawar said it seems that the accident happened because the driver was driving at high speeds while attempting to avoid the approaching motorbike.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 4:16 AM IST
Narmadapuram: Five people, including a married couple and their eight-year-old child, were killed while two others sustained critical injuries in a Bolero car accident in which the speeding car toppled over and hit a tree near Matkuli-Jhiria on the Pipariya-Pachmarhi road in the Narmadapuram district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.
Earlier, they had attended a feast at Delakhari village and spent the night at Tamia before heading back for Pipariya, but their journey was marred by tragedy when the speeding car lost control, turned thrice and struck a roadside tree as the driver tried his best to avoid a collision with a motorcycle approaching him from the other end of the road.
"It seems that the accident happened because the driver was driving at high speeds while attempting to avoid the approaching motorbike. We have reported the case and are currently investigating it," SHO Madan Pawar said.
The deceased persons were identified as Pradeep Dhurve (42), his wife Jyoti Dhurve (38), their son Akshat Dhurve (8), and Pancham Thakur (55) and Kuldeep Thakur (40), he added. The injured persons, identified as Akash Dhurve (25) and Sharad Uikey (21), were admitted to a nearby hospital.
The police officer said, prima facie, the SUV was driven at high speed. Residents and police personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident and launched rescue efforts. Police have registered a case of accidental death and initiated an investigation.