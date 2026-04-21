Madhya Pradesh: 2 Teens Dead, 7 Rescued After Drowning Incident In Ujjain Quarry
Two teenagers drowned in a quarry in Ujjain while bathing; seven others were rescued as teams launched an extensive evening-long search operation.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 11:41 AM IST
Ujjain: Two teenagers drowned while bathing in a quarry in Karondia village in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday evening. The deceased have been identified as Anas Khan (16), a resident of Kishanpura, and Shubham Jatwa (17).
Seven other teenagers were safely rescued. The rescue team rushed to the spot as soon as information about the accident was received. By 10.30 pm, the body of one minor was recovered. The search for the other continued.
9 Teenagers Swept Into Deep Water While Bathing
Nanakheda City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Shweta Gupta said, “Around 3 pm on Monday, nine friends had gone to bathe in a quarry near Karondia. Two of the minors misjudged the depth of the water, and began to drown. The others tried to save them, but the depth of the quarry was too much for them to handle. With the help of locals and rescue teams, seven children were saved, while two lost their lives.”
Rescue Operation Amid Chaos
As soon as the police received information about the incident, they reached the spot. They also informed the control room, and the local administration swung into action to deploy teams from the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) and Home Guards.
Around 5 pm, a search-and-rescue operation for the remaining two boys began, with divers assisting. Continuous search efforts lasted several hours, and an underwater rescue camera was also used.
District Commandant of SDERF and Home Guards, Santosh Jat, said, “Our team reached the spot soon after receiving information from the control room. We began the search operation. Later, another team was deployed. The rescue operation has been ongoing. While Shubham’s body has been recovered, the search is on for that of the other teenager.”
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