ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: 2 Teens Dead, 7 Rescued After Drowning Incident In Ujjain Quarry

Ujjain: Two teenagers drowned while bathing in a quarry in Karondia village in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday evening. The deceased have been identified as Anas Khan (16), a resident of Kishanpura, and Shubham Jatwa (17).

Seven other teenagers were safely rescued. The rescue team rushed to the spot as soon as information about the accident was received. By 10.30 pm, the body of one minor was recovered. The search for the other continued.

9 Teenagers Swept Into Deep Water While Bathing

Nanakheda City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Shweta Gupta said, “Around 3 pm on Monday, nine friends had gone to bathe in a quarry near Karondia. Two of the minors misjudged the depth of the water, and began to drown. The others tried to save them, but the depth of the quarry was too much for them to handle. With the help of locals and rescue teams, seven children were saved, while two lost their lives.”