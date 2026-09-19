ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: 13 Wonders Of Ganesh Gallery In Gwalior Fort

Sapan Sahu, the in-charge of the Gwalior Gujari Mahal Museum, explains that the Ganesh Gallery contains a total of 13 statues stretching from the 7th to the 13th century, representing various forms of Lord Ganesh. These include depictions of Bal Ganesh (child form), seated Ganesh, dancing Ganesh, and Ganesh in a standing posture (“sthanak mudra”).

Gujari Mahal houses another preserved 13th-century Ganesh statue that is particularly special; it depicts the deity with eight arms in a dancing posture. Another distinctive feature is that this statue holds a “parsu” (battle-axe) in one hand and a pen in another. While one hand is engaged in eating a “modak” (sweet dumpling), the overall pose is one of dance.

Gwalior: The Ganesh Gallery in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior Fort stands out, with the archaeological museum housing 13 stone statues of Lord Ganesh, dating from the 7th to the 13th century. While these unique statues were brought from various regions, one particular statue brought from Nepal features a dragon alongside the customary mouse near Lord Ganesh's feet.

The statue of the dancing Lord Ganesh was discovered in the Padhavali region of Morena district. These statues were commissioned during the reign of the Kachchhapaghata dynasty; their forms and craftsmanship reflect the distinct style of that era. The intricate craftsmanship of the jewellery adorning the Ganesha idol remains clearly visible even today.

museum housing 13 stone statues of Lord Ganesh, dating from the 7th to the 13th century (ETV Bharat)

Addressing the question of why Ganesha was depicted in a dancing posture, Sapan Sahu explains, "Lord Ganesha was incredibly playful and mischievous; whenever He ate ‘modaks’, He would dance and frolic. This enchanting scene is captured in these dancing idols. That is why, alongside the dancing Ganesha, the idol also depicts His ‘Mushak’ (mouse) and an attendant playing a drum at the base."

In addition to the stone idols, the museum houses a unique bronze idol of Lord Ganesha. This is an idol of Panchamukhi (five-faced) Ganesha, featuring a dragon visible near the deity's feet. Brought from Nepal in the 16th century, the idol depicts Ganesha's five faces not in a straight line, but facing different directions, with the fifth face appearing atop His crown. The depiction of His “vahana” (mount) makes this idol even more distinctive; alongside the mouse, a dragon is also visible at Ganesha's feet. This idol was handed over to the museum at the time of its establishment and symbolises the ties between Nepal and India.

museum housing 13 stone statues of Lord Ganesh, dating from the 7th to the 13th century (ETV Bharat)

Apart from the Panchamukhi Ganesha, the idol of child Ganesha is also unique in its own right. This idol depicts Lord Ganesha in His childhood form; He is shown concealing a “modak” in one hand, perfectly capturing His mischievous nature.

Additionally, there is an image of Shakti Ganesh, depicting Lord Ganesh seated with his consort, Siddhi; both are adorned with beautiful ornaments. This statue was discovered by the Archaeology Department during excavations in Vidisha and is also believed to date back to the 13th century. Apart from these, the museum houses its oldest Ganesh statue — brought from Mandsaur — which depicts the deity in a seated posture and dates back to the 7th century.