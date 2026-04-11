ETV Bharat / state

Madhusudan Law University To Revamp Academics And Administration, Says New VC Prof Sibaram Tripathy

Cuttack: A day after assuming office as the Vice-Chancellor of Madhusudan Law University, Prof Sibaram Tripathy on Saturday outlined a wide range of plans to transform legal education in Odisha, saying he would emphasise academic quality, administrative efficiency and student employability.

Speaking to the media, Prof Tripathy appealed to them to support his mission to strengthen the state’s legal education framework. Referring to the university’s role as the affiliating institution for more than 30 law colleges, he said the responsibility before him was both inclusive and extensive.

Tripathy said his foremost priority would be to improve academic standards through the proper recruitment of faculty members. He pointed out that the university has been functioning for nearly five years without permanent teachers. Since its upgradation to a university in 2021, much of its academic work has been managed by guest faculty members. Restoring a strong academic environment must begin with filling the teaching positions, he asserted.

On the administrative front, he proposed the introduction of a single-window clearance system so that students do not have to move from one counter to another for routine work. He also stressed the need to align legal education with employment opportunities by establishing a campus placement cell connected with industries and institutions. In addition, he proposed student-exchange programmes with premier law centres across the country.

The Vice-Chancellor said the university would also work towards securing a place in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). In honour of Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das, he announced plans to establish a Madhusudan Chair and a Madhusudan Legal Forum, where distinguished personalities would deliver monthly lectures.