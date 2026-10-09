Madhuri Elephant To Remain At Nandni Math In Kolhapur
The Supreme Court dismissed the petition of PETA India and imposed a Rs 25,000 fine on it.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 6:02 PM IST
Kolhapur: A Supreme Court order has finally concluded the legal battle surrounding Mahadevi, also known as Madhuri, an elephant belonging to the Swastishri Jinsen Bhattarak Pattacharya Mahaswamiji Sansthan (Nandni Math) in Shirol taluka of Kolhapur district.
After a 13-month-long struggle by Kolhapur residents and her admirers, Madhuri had returned to the Nandni Math from Vantara facility in Gujarat.
The apex court has now dismissed a review petition filed by the animal rights organisation PETA, which sought to send Madhuri back to the Vantara. Furthermore, the apex court reprimanded PETA for its stance and imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on it.
The top court also directed that the fine amount be used directly for Madhuri’s medical treatment.
The elephant was accorded a grand welcome upon her arrival at the Nandini Math. Special arrangements, including ample food and provisions, were made for her within the Math's premises.
However, PETA India filed a petition in the top court, alleging that firecrackers were burst during her welcome upon her return to the Math. The petition also claimed that the elephant was being kept chained in isolation.
A bench comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Vinod Chandran reprimanded PETA, questioning what specific objection they had when the atmosphere among the villagers and the public was one of joy and celebration.
Madhuri was brought to the Math from Karnataka in 1992 when she was merely 3 or 4 years old. For the last 35 years, she has been an integral part of the Math's religious rituals, festivals, and public ceremonies.
Former MP and leader of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana Raju Shetty welcomed the decision by the top court.
"Today, we have once again experienced the truth that 'truth may be troubled, but it cannot be defeated'."
Swastishri Jinsen Bhattarak Mahaswamiji, the head of the Nandni Math, stated that this decision brings great joy to all devotees and the residents of Kolhapur.
In accordance with the guidelines set by the high-level committee, the Nandni Math has provided Madhuri with soft earthen flooring instead of concrete, a water tank with a 10,000-litre capacity, and a shed designed to offer a natural environment.
She is given daily exercise involving a walk of 5 to 10 kilometres. Medical check-ups are conducted every fortnight. According to the Math's management, there are plans to establish a satellite rehabilitation centre equipped with modern amenities, a garden, and a water pond within a 4-acre area in the future.
The Swastishri Bhattarak Pattacharya Mahaswami Sansthan Math, located at Nandani, is a revered site for lakhs of devotees from Maharashtra and North Karnataka.
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