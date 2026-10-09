ETV Bharat / state

Madhuri Elephant To Remain At Nandni Math In Kolhapur

Kolhapur: A Supreme Court order has finally concluded the legal battle surrounding Mahadevi, also known as Madhuri, an elephant belonging to the Swastishri Jinsen Bhattarak Pattacharya Mahaswamiji Sansthan (Nandni Math) in Shirol taluka of Kolhapur district.

After a 13-month-long struggle by Kolhapur residents and her admirers, Madhuri had returned to the Nandni Math from Vantara facility in Gujarat.

The apex court has now dismissed a review petition filed by the animal rights organisation PETA, which sought to send Madhuri back to the Vantara. Furthermore, the apex court reprimanded PETA for its stance and imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on it.

The top court also directed that the fine amount be used directly for Madhuri’s medical treatment.

The elephant was accorded a grand welcome upon her arrival at the Nandini Math. Special arrangements, including ample food and provisions, were made for her within the Math's premises.

However, PETA India filed a petition in the top court, alleging that firecrackers were burst during her welcome upon her return to the Math. The petition also claimed that the elephant was being kept chained in isolation.

A bench comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Vinod Chandran reprimanded PETA, questioning what specific objection they had when the atmosphere among the villagers and the public was one of joy and celebration.

Madhuri was brought to the Math from Karnataka in 1992 when she was merely 3 or 4 years old. For the last 35 years, she has been an integral part of the Math's religious rituals, festivals, and public ceremonies.