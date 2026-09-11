ETV Bharat / state

Madhuri Elephant Returns to Kolhapur: Vantara Says Her 'Wellbeing Remains First Concern'

Jamnagar: Vantara has said it will continue to support the health and welfare of Madhuri, the elephant known as Mahadevi in Kolhapur, following an order allowing her to return to the city.

As per the official statement released by Vantara, Madhuri arrived at their centre in Jamnagar on 30 July 2025 in compliance with the directions of the High-Powered Committee (HPC), which were upheld by the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court.

Vantara said it did not seek custody of the elephant but received and cared for her in accordance with the directions. The organisation said it understands the strong sentiments surrounding Madhuri in Kolhapur. After discussions with the Maharashtra government, its officers, stakeholders and members of the community, Vantara had stated on 6 August 2025 that it respected those sentiments and would abide by directions from the competent authorities.

The Supreme Court subsequently directed the parties to place their claims before the HPC. After hearing the parties, seeking reports and inspecting the facility at Nandani, the HPC issued a reasoned order on 9 September 2026 permitting Madhuri to return to Kolhapur, subject to strict conditions.

Under the conditions, Madhuri cannot be used for processions or any other purpose. She must receive round-the-clock care and undergo a medical examination every fortnight. “Vantara respects the authority of the HPC and will comply fully with its directions,” the organisation said.

Vantara said its position on Madhuri has consistently been guided by veterinary science and her welfare. According to the organisation, her condition has been stabilised through sustained veterinary care, although her chronic conditions remain and require appropriate care, supportive management and regular veterinary monitoring.

The organisation said its responsibility will continue after Madhuri's return to Kolhapur. Vantara has worked to support the transition by helping ensure that suitable living conditions, veterinary infrastructure, medical equipment, medicines and other necessities are available.