Madhur Grama Panchayat In Kerala Set To Make National Electoral History
Since the formation of the BJP in 1980, the Madhur gram panchayat has uninterruptedly elected this party to power
Kasaragod: Since the formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1980, the Madhur gram panchayat has uninterruptedly elected this party to power. It is a streak that has now extended for 45 years. If the BJP successfully retains power in the upcoming local body elections, Madhur will secure its place as the only Panchayat in India to achieve this astonishing, unbroken winning innings.
This milestone underscores Madhur’s position as a BJP bastion in this state, which is dominated by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF). Apart from this bastion, the saffron party has faced electoral setbacks elsewhere in Kerala. A victory in the forthcoming elections would mean, the BJP has managed to retain power since the Panchayat's inception. Despite the rival fronts viewing the Panchayat as a key target this year, the voters don't seem inclined to dislodge the BJP here.
In the last local body polls, the BJP secured 13 seats in the 20-member Panchayat, against four from the LDF and three from the UDF. This time, the electoral landscape has changed, with the number of wards increasing to 24. Both the UDF and LDF are banking on this expansion, combined with significant internal discord within the BJP. There are also many lingering allegations of corruption against the BJP, which they feel will help them to finally unseat the incumbent and break the 45-year winning streak.
Meanwhile, the BJP is preparing to campaign on its developmental track record. Though the twin crises pose a severe challenge to the BJP. The opposition fronts are hoping the issues of alleged graft—in matters ranging from water distribution and plastic waste management to the printing of the voter list—will finally pave the way for a change in the local body administration.
Madhavan Master, a former Panchayat President and a senior BJP leader, remains optimistic. "The people are with us, this time as well." He added, "We expect the BJP candidates to win with an even larger margin than the previous polls." He said the citizens are aware of the development work that has been done by their party.
However, Abdul Jaleel, a CPI(M) leader and Ward Member, counters this view. "Times have changed. This time, Madhur will side with the Left. We have great confidence and expect the people to support us," Jaleel said.
This Panchayat covers an area of 26.04 sq. km, encompassing Madhur, Patla, Shiribagilu in full and part of Kudlu village. There has been a reduction of voters from 41,463 in the last election to 34,777 currently, consisting of 16,618 males and 18,158 females.
According to the BJP calculations, the increase in the number of wards is likely to help them secure a larger majority. However, the current administration failed to host the annual 'Keralotsavam', as the factions within the party clashed over the approach to tackle the local body elections. The party's leadership is now focused on resolving these internal disputes before going to polls.
The fragility of the BJP's dominance in this region was seen during the 2021 Assembly elections. The party's majority in Madhur was reduced to half, and for the first time, the total number of votes reduced by 954 votes. Conversely, the LDF saw a surge, by gaining over 1,500 votes, in both - the BJP-dominated Madhur and the UDF-stronghold of Chengala panchayats. This added to a net gain of nearly 7,000 votes for the Left Front across the constituency. The rival fronts believe this electoral shift will benefit them in the upcoming local polls.
About Madhur
Madhur is home to the famous Sree Madanantheshwara-Siddhi Vinayaka Temple. The temple’s presiding deity, Lord Ganesha, is the subject of a popular legend. Devotees believe the idol continues to grow. According to local lore, the idol initially grew in height until a devotee prayed for it to grow in width instead, which it is believed to have done ever since. The temple is a significant Hindu place of worship, with idols of both Lord Shiva and Ganesha that symbolise success in overcoming obstacles.
