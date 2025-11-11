ETV Bharat / state

Madhur Grama Panchayat In Kerala Set To Make National Electoral History

Kasaragod: Since the formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1980, the Madhur gram panchayat has uninterruptedly elected this party to power. It is a streak that has now extended for 45 years. If the BJP successfully retains power in the upcoming local body elections, Madhur will secure its place as the only Panchayat in India to achieve this astonishing, unbroken winning innings.

This milestone underscores Madhur’s position as a BJP bastion in this state, which is dominated by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF). Apart from this bastion, the saffron party has faced electoral setbacks elsewhere in Kerala. A victory in the forthcoming elections would mean, the BJP has managed to retain power since the Panchayat's inception. Despite the rival fronts viewing the Panchayat as a key target this year, the voters don't seem inclined to dislodge the BJP here.

In the last local body polls, the BJP secured 13 seats in the 20-member Panchayat, against four from the LDF and three from the UDF. This time, the electoral landscape has changed, with the number of wards increasing to 24. Both the UDF and LDF are banking on this expansion, combined with significant internal discord within the BJP. There are also many lingering allegations of corruption against the BJP, which they feel will help them to finally unseat the incumbent and break the 45-year winning streak.

Meanwhile, the BJP is preparing to campaign on its developmental track record. Though the twin crises pose a severe challenge to the BJP. The opposition fronts are hoping the issues of alleged graft—in matters ranging from water distribution and plastic waste management to the printing of the voter list—will finally pave the way for a change in the local body administration.

Madhavan Master, a former Panchayat President and a senior BJP leader, remains optimistic. "The people are with us, this time as well." He added, "We expect the BJP candidates to win with an even larger margin than the previous polls." He said the citizens are aware of the development work that has been done by their party.

However, Abdul Jaleel, a CPI(M) leader and Ward Member, counters this view. "Times have changed. This time, Madhur will side with the Left. We have great confidence and expect the people to support us," Jaleel said.