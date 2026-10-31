Madhumita Shukla Murder Case: Uttarakhand HC Orders Release Of Convict Santosh Rai
The petitions sought the release of inmates who have spent 14 years or more in prison, with many having served between 20 and 25 years.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court on Saturday ordered the release of two inmates, including Santosh Kumar Rai, who were convicted in the murder case of poet Madhumita Shukla and were serving life imprisonment. Rai was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2003.
A division bench comprising Justice Ravindra Maithani and Justice Siddharth Sah ordered that the Rai be released under the state government's premature release policy once relevant documents are submitted to the prison authorities.
The petitions primarily sought the release of inmates who have spent 14 years or more in prison, with many having already served between 20 and 25 years.
The petitioners argued that eligible prisoners should be granted relief in accordance with the government's policy and due legal process, asserting that a life sentence should not necessarily mean that a prisoner must remain incarcerated for the remainder of their life.
During the proceedings, the state government submitted a new list of prisoners eligible for release before the court and informed the bench that the committee constituted for premature release had met in both July and September. Although it said eligible prisoners are being released in a phased manner, the exact number of prisoners released to date has not yet been disclosed.
The high-profile murder case of Shukla remains one of the most discussed matters from Uttar Pradesh. Shukla (24) was shot dead on May 9, 2003, at her apartment in the Paper Mill Colony of Lucknow. Her sister, Nidhi Shukla, approached the Supreme Court seeking a fair trial. The case was transferred to Uttarakhand in 2005.
In October 2007, a special court in Dehradun sentenced Amarmani Tripathi, his wife Madhumani, and three others to life imprisonment — a decision that was subsequently upheld by both the Uttarakhand High Court and the Supreme Court.
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