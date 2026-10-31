ETV Bharat / state

Madhumita Shukla Murder Case: Uttarakhand HC Orders Release Of Convict Santosh Rai

A file photo of Uttarakhand HC. ( ETV Bharat )

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court on Saturday ordered the release of two inmates, including Santosh Kumar Rai, who were convicted in the murder case of poet Madhumita Shukla and were serving life imprisonment. Rai was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2003.

A division bench comprising Justice Ravindra Maithani and Justice Siddharth Sah ordered that the Rai be released under the state government's premature release policy once relevant documents are submitted to the prison authorities.

The petitions primarily sought the release of inmates who have spent 14 years or more in prison, with many having already served between 20 and 25 years. The petitioners argued that eligible prisoners should be granted relief in accordance with the government's policy and due legal process, asserting that a life sentence should not necessarily mean that a prisoner must remain incarcerated for the remainder of their life.