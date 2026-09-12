UP Shining: Amid Global Tensions, 'Made In UP' Products Making Waves In Gulf Markets
Exports from Uttar Pradesh to Gulf countries have gone up by a record-breaking approximately 56 per cent, reports Prashant Mishra.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
Lucknow/Kanpur: Supply chains across the world have collapsed due to the geo-political tensions in the Middle East. But amid the global crisis and turmoil, 'Made in UP' products are making waves in the Gulf markets.
Exports from Uttar Pradesh to Gulf countries have gone up by a record-breaking approximately 56 per cent. Now the question is, what has changed so rapidly that the demand for 'Made in UP' products is increasing in Gulf countries?
"There's not just one reason for this. The changing needs of Gulf countries, growing trade relations with India, increasing production in Uttar Pradesh, the strengthening of the MSME sector, and schemes like "One District One Product" (ODOP) are all driving the story forward. Simply put, the positive change is due to the changing business landscape in Uttar Pradesh," said Kanhaiya Pandey, economic expert
He said, "This indicates that Uttar Pradesh's businesses are now exploring new markets to sell their goods abroad and improving their operations. Between January and March 2026, Uttar Pradesh's exports to Gulf countries declined by a significant 68.4 per cent, affecting turnover of approximately Rs 1,929 crore. However, by June, exports had recovered by 56 per cent. However, there is still a decline of approximately 12 per cent compared to the previous year".
The total turnover of goods exported from Uttar Pradesh in 2025-26 was $22.77 billion, compared to $21.98 billion in 2024-25. This represents an increase of 3.60 per cent. Uttar Pradesh's share in the country's total exports was approximately 5.15 per cent. Meanwhile, exports of clothing, apparel, and handicrafts reached Rs 34,829 crore in 2025-26.
Uttar Pradesh's new Export Promotion Policy 2025-30 aims to increase the state's goods and services exports from approximately $21 billion to $50 billion by 2030.
"This suggests the government no longer wants to limit exports to large industries. Efforts are being made to include everyone in this export race, including small businesses, MSMEs, ODOP products, agricultural products, and new manufacturing sectors," said Prof Hilal Ahmed, Department of Economics (KKC)
In the current situation, the economies of the Gulf countries are no longer solely dependent on oil. Large-scale projects related to infrastructure, construction, logistics, tourism, retail, food, and technology are underway in the nations. When a country builds new roads, cities, hotels, malls, warehouses, airports, and other infrastructure, the need isn't just for oil. The demand also increases for everything from food and beverages to clothing, furniture, machinery, engineering materials, pharmaceuticals, and everyday items. The changing market is becoming a major opportunity for India and Uttar Pradesh, he said.
Earlier, when Uttar Pradesh's exports were discussed, agricultural products, carpets, leather, brass, textiles, and other traditional goods would come to mind. Now, the export landscape is gradually changing.
"Electronics, mobile manufacturing, engineering products, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and IT-related sectors are also expanding the state's industrial base. This means that if there's demand for agricultural products in the Gulf market, Uttar Pradesh has the goods; if there's demand for handicrafts, Uttar Pradesh has many strong options; and if there's demand for industrial goods, the state boasts a rapidly growing manufacturing sector. This diversity is becoming Uttar Pradesh's strength for exports," said Pandey.
Despite tensions in the Middle East, India has strengthened its trade relations and increased trade cooperation with many countries. The promotion of ODOP and MSME in Uttar Pradesh has led to increased production. Now, Uttar Pradesh's businesses are not only focusing on selling their products in the domestic market, but are also focusing on finding buyers abroad.
Whether it's Lucknow's Chikankari, dry fruits and spices, pharmaceuticals, or IT-related products, Uttar Pradesh's products are gaining a growing presence in the international market.
"Previously, China and other countries accounted for a significant portion of supplies to Gulf countries, but now there's increased confidence in purchasing from India, and Uttar Pradesh's businesses are also benefiting from this," Sanjay Gupta, a businessman
The vibrancy of Moradabad, the weaving of Bhadohi, and the fragrance of Kannauj... these are not just the identities of different districts of Uttar Pradesh, but the power of a self-reliant India that transcends borders.
The ODOP (One District, One Product) scheme has emboldened even the smallest artisans in Uttar Pradesh to think beyond local to global. Through packaging, branding, and proper marketing, the traditional crafts of our districts are now gaining recognition in major global markets.
However, the industrial city of Kanpur, which has always been renowned for its exports, has seen its exports plummet by approximately Rs 583 crore within a year. Exporters have been complaining for the past six months about the war-like situation between the US, Iran, and Israel, bringing their businesses to a standstill. The impact of this is clearly visible in the first quarter report released this year by the Federation of Indian Export Organizations.
While total exports in the previous quarter (2025-26) were Rs 3,351 crore, a year later (2026-27), this figure declined to Rs 2,768 crore. Alok Srivastava, UP head of the Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO), said, "Looking back on the past year, Indian exporters have faced a multitude of challenges. The increased US tariffs, the worsening situation due to the Russia-Ukraine war, and the global crisis caused by the US-Iran conflict."
These were some of the main reasons for the decline in business. He explained that Indian exporters have faced difficulties due to the lack of exports of saddlery and harnesses, finished leather, leather footwear, leather goods, and other products.
Export turnover could reach Rs 11.5 thousand crore by the end of this financial year: FIEO's UP head Alok Srivastava said that as the situation is returning to normal, exporters are now receiving business from the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and other countries with which the central government has signed FTAs.
Therefore, it is expected that Kanpur's export turnover could reach Rs 11.5 thousand crore by the end of this financial year, which currently hovers between ₹10-10.5 thousand crore.
Regarding Kanpur's export business, it is said that the festive season is approaching. Exporters will have business opportunities. The festival season will also begin abroad. At the same time, the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show in Noida could also generate significant business for entrepreneurs. Provided they seize the opportunity.
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