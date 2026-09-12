ETV Bharat / state

UP Shining: Amid Global Tensions, 'Made In UP' Products Making Waves In Gulf Markets

Lucknow/Kanpur: Supply chains across the world have collapsed due to the geo-political tensions in the Middle East. But amid the global crisis and turmoil, 'Made in UP' products are making waves in the Gulf markets.

Exports from Uttar Pradesh to Gulf countries have gone up by a record-breaking approximately 56 per cent. Now the question is, what has changed so rapidly that the demand for 'Made in UP' products is increasing in Gulf countries?

"There's not just one reason for this. The changing needs of Gulf countries, growing trade relations with India, increasing production in Uttar Pradesh, the strengthening of the MSME sector, and schemes like "One District One Product" (ODOP) are all driving the story forward. Simply put, the positive change is due to the changing business landscape in Uttar Pradesh," said Kanhaiya Pandey, economic expert

He said, "This indicates that Uttar Pradesh's businesses are now exploring new markets to sell their goods abroad and improving their operations. Between January and March 2026, Uttar Pradesh's exports to Gulf countries declined by a significant 68.4 per cent, affecting turnover of approximately Rs 1,929 crore. However, by June, exports had recovered by 56 per cent. However, there is still a decline of approximately 12 per cent compared to the previous year".

The total turnover of goods exported from Uttar Pradesh in 2025-26 was $22.77 billion, compared to $21.98 billion in 2024-25. This represents an increase of 3.60 per cent. Uttar Pradesh's share in the country's total exports was approximately 5.15 per cent. Meanwhile, exports of clothing, apparel, and handicrafts reached Rs 34,829 crore in 2025-26.

File photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacting with leading textile and apparel entrepreneurs during the inauguration of the UP Textile Conclave 2026 in Lucknow (IANS)

Uttar Pradesh's new Export Promotion Policy 2025-30 aims to increase the state's goods and services exports from approximately $21 billion to $50 billion by 2030.

"This suggests the government no longer wants to limit exports to large industries. Efforts are being made to include everyone in this export race, including small businesses, MSMEs, ODOP products, agricultural products, and new manufacturing sectors," said Prof Hilal Ahmed, Department of Economics (KKC)

In the current situation, the economies of the Gulf countries are no longer solely dependent on oil. Large-scale projects related to infrastructure, construction, logistics, tourism, retail, food, and technology are underway in the nations. When a country builds new roads, cities, hotels, malls, warehouses, airports, and other infrastructure, the need isn't just for oil. The demand also increases for everything from food and beverages to clothing, furniture, machinery, engineering materials, pharmaceuticals, and everyday items. The changing market is becoming a major opportunity for India and Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Earlier, when Uttar Pradesh's exports were discussed, agricultural products, carpets, leather, brass, textiles, and other traditional goods would come to mind. Now, the export landscape is gradually changing.

"Electronics, mobile manufacturing, engineering products, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and IT-related sectors are also expanding the state's industrial base. This means that if there's demand for agricultural products in the Gulf market, Uttar Pradesh has the goods; if there's demand for handicrafts, Uttar Pradesh has many strong options; and if there's demand for industrial goods, the state boasts a rapidly growing manufacturing sector. This diversity is becoming Uttar Pradesh's strength for exports," said Pandey.