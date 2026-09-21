ETV Bharat / state

‘Made A Scapegoat’: Former SGPC Member Amarjit Singh Chawla On His Excommunication

Amritsar/Chandigarh: A day after he was excommunicated by the five Sikh high priests, Amarjit Singh Chawla, a former member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), on Monday released a video message and claimed he was not given a fair hearing before being handed out this punishment.

"I am aggrieved by the action taken against me by the Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib. A woman from Bahrain, who had been residing in Anandpur Sahib for a long time, levelled serious allegations against me. However, Singh Sahib (the Akal Takht Jathedar) did not properly investigate these allegations,” Chawla said in the video message. “The matter — for which an FIR has been filed and statements have been recorded before a judge — is currently sub judice.”

According to Chawla, it is the convention of Akal Takht that a case is not deliberated upon while it is pending in court; yet, this precedent was set aside, and the Jathedar pronounced a verdict. “My side of the story should have been heard before the decision was made or the charges were determined," he added.

Alleging that he was made a scapegoat, Chawla said, "Every day, posts appear on social media, and everyone asks why and how that 'Bibi' (from Bahrain) stayed there for such a long time. This aspect should have been considered. However, the verdict was pinned on me while everyone else was exonerated. That Bibi had even come to see you (Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, the Acting Jathedar of Akal Takht); you yourself stated in an interview that she spoke to you about Malkit Singh, not Amarjit Chawla."