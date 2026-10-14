ETV Bharat / state

Punjabi Influencer Mad Sandhu Murder: Key Accused Held In Mumbai; Cross-Border Gangster Network Exposed

Chandigarh: Punjab Police claimed to have achieved a breakthrough in the murder of famous social media influencer Madhusudan Singh alias Mad Sandhu by arresting a key accused, Jobanpreet, in Mumbai.

The arrest, made during a joint operation by Counter Intelligence Unit in Jalandhar and the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), allegedly exposed a deeper cross-border criminal network behind the fatal shooting in Amritsar on October 3.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the arrest led to the seizure of a large cache of illegal weapons, including three pistols, five magazines and 11 live cartridges from Jobanpreet’s possession. “The police team has seized three pistols, five magazines and 11 live cartridges from Jobanpreet’s possession. We are trying to ascertain the source of these weapons and whether they were intended for use in committing another major crime,” he said.

Preliminary probe revealed Jobanpreet operated under the instructions of handlers based abroad and managed logistics, moved illegal weapons and provided funding to strengthen the regional gangster network.

“Jobanpreet also confessed to direct involvement in three separate extortion-linked shooting incidents in the Tarn Taran district while in custody,” said Yadav. “Further investigation is underway to expose the gang's entire network and establish its backward and forward linkages as the department is committed to dismantling organised crime,” he added.