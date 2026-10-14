Punjabi Influencer Mad Sandhu Murder: Key Accused Held In Mumbai; Cross-Border Gangster Network Exposed
Punjab Police arrested a key suspect, Jobanpreet, in Mumbai for the murder of influencer Mad Sandhu, recovering weapons and exposing a foreign-backed gangster network.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 2:16 PM IST
Chandigarh: Punjab Police claimed to have achieved a breakthrough in the murder of famous social media influencer Madhusudan Singh alias Mad Sandhu by arresting a key accused, Jobanpreet, in Mumbai.
The arrest, made during a joint operation by Counter Intelligence Unit in Jalandhar and the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), allegedly exposed a deeper cross-border criminal network behind the fatal shooting in Amritsar on October 3.
Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the arrest led to the seizure of a large cache of illegal weapons, including three pistols, five magazines and 11 live cartridges from Jobanpreet’s possession. “The police team has seized three pistols, five magazines and 11 live cartridges from Jobanpreet’s possession. We are trying to ascertain the source of these weapons and whether they were intended for use in committing another major crime,” he said.
In a major breakthrough in the Mad Sandhu murder case, Counter Intelligence, Jalandhar, in coordination with Mumbai ATS, apprehends key accused Jobanpreet from #Mumbai and recovers 3 pistols, 5 magazines and 11 cartridges. Preliminary investigation reveals his role in the movement of weapons, financing and logistical support to the shooters at the behest of foreign-based handlers. He confesses his involvement in three firing incidents linked to extortion in #TarnTaran district. Further investigation is underway to uncover the wider network and establish its backward and forward linkages. @PunjabPoliceInd remains resolute in dismantling organised crime and gangster networks, bringing perpetrators to justice and safeguarding peace, security and public safety across Punjab.— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) October 14, 2026
Preliminary probe revealed Jobanpreet operated under the instructions of handlers based abroad and managed logistics, moved illegal weapons and provided funding to strengthen the regional gangster network.
“Jobanpreet also confessed to direct involvement in three separate extortion-linked shooting incidents in the Tarn Taran district while in custody,” said Yadav. “Further investigation is underway to expose the gang's entire network and establish its backward and forward linkages as the department is committed to dismantling organised crime,” he added.
The arrest follows a series of coordinated raids across India as several suspects fled Punjab to evade law enforcement soon after Sandhu’s murder. A previous joint operation between Punjab and Gujarat police led to the apprehension of the prime shooter, Parminder Singh, who the Ahmedabad Crime Branch tracked down.
The Gujarat ATS and Valsad Police later detained three additional suspects, Harsimranjit Singh, Fateh Singh, and Arman Singh, in Vapi as they attempted to cross into Maharashtra. Authorities noted that these individuals conducted reconnaissance before the attack and maintained direct contact with foreign handlers.
Sandhu (27), a well-known makeup artist, actor, and LGBTQ+ community advocate with a massive online following, was killed on October 3, 2026, on Loharka Road in Amritsar. Two motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on him at close range while he was collecting his vehicle from a car wash. He died while being transported to a hospital.
Sandhu’s progressive fashion and public advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community frequently made him the target of intense online trolling and threats before his death. Police continue to investigate the broader syndicate responsible for orchestrating the targeted killing.
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