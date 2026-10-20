Delhi MACT Awards Rs 2.55 Crore Compensation To Woman Who Lost Leg In Road Accident
The MACT has has directed the insurance company to make the compensation payment along with 9 percent annual interest, within 30 days.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 2:04 PM IST
New Delhi: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Delhi has awarded compensation of Rs 2.55 crore to a 26-year-old woman who lost her left leg in a road accident in 2024.
The bench, presided over by Gunjan Gupta, has directed the National Insurance Company Limited to make the payment of the compensation amount, along with 9 percent annual interest, within 30 days.
The accident had taken place on November 5, 2024, at the busy Peeragarhi Chowk in the national capital.
The victim, Reena, was riding pillion on a scooter with her two-year-old son when a speeding truck struck her, crushing the woman’s left leg.
After she was hospitalised, she underwent three surgeries, and her left leg had to be amputated due to the injuries.
During the proceedings, the truck’s insurance company claimed that the fault lay with the scooter rider and that the woman was not wearing a helmet.
The tribunal rejected the arguments, and the court held that the testimony provided by Reena regarding the negligent driving and the circumstances of the accident was irrefutable.
During the proceedings, the truck driver who owned the vehicle failed to appear in court. Reena was a young entrepreneur, and due to the accident, she couldn’t perform professional activities.
The tribunal noted that even if the “physical disability is assessed as minor, the victim's life has been fundamentally altered following a severe injury.”
"Given this disability and the resulting hardships, for which there is no scope for improvement, the petitioner will no longer be able to lead the life she lived prior to the accident," the court observed.
Citing a recent Supreme Court judgment, the court determined her total monthly income to be ₹58,915, including an allowance of ₹6,000 per month for her contribution as a homemaker.
The compensation amounting to ₹1.68 crore has been awarded for the loss of future income. Furthermore, the court clarified that medical expenses cannot be denied merely due to the absence of bills, and neither can a liable party claim the benefit of the "victim's own medical insurance policy to reduce their own liability.”
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