ETV Bharat / state

Delhi MACT Awards Rs 2.55 Crore Compensation To Woman Who Lost Leg In Road Accident

New Delhi: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Delhi has awarded compensation of Rs 2.55 crore to a 26-year-old woman who lost her left leg in a road accident in 2024.

The bench, presided over by Gunjan Gupta, has directed the National Insurance Company Limited to make the payment of the compensation amount, along with 9 percent annual interest, within 30 days.

The accident had taken place on November 5, 2024, at the busy Peeragarhi Chowk in the national capital.

The victim, Reena, was riding pillion on a scooter with her two-year-old son when a speeding truck struck her, crushing the woman’s left leg.

After she was hospitalised, she underwent three surgeries, and her left leg had to be amputated due to the injuries.

During the proceedings, the truck’s insurance company claimed that the fault lay with the scooter rider and that the woman was not wearing a helmet.

The tribunal rejected the arguments, and the court held that the testimony provided by Reena regarding the negligent driving and the circumstances of the accident was irrefutable.