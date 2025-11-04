'Maati' Showcases Former Naxalites In Lead Roles To Depict The True Story Of Bastar
Producer Sampat Jha said initially, many people left the shooting out of fear. But gradually, trust grew, and everyone accepted it as their own project.
November 4, 2025
November 4, 2025
Raipur: 'Maati', a Chhattisgarhi film, is in the news these days as it portrays the true story of Bastar, the emotions of its people, and the untold truth of life as a Naxalite. Soon to hit the theatres, the subject matter and real-life characters of the film have generated intense curiosity among the audience.
The most striking aspect is that the lead characters are not professional actors, but the Naxalites who have shunned violence. The film that depicts a story of love and humanity against the backdrop of the Naxalite movement is being seen as a sensitive experiment.
The producer-director said the plot revolves around the love and struggle that blossoms in the deep jungles of Bastar. Amidst the gun and the red salute, a flicker of humanity and love is visible, which is the soul of this film. It conveys the message that no struggle can be won through violence alone. Rather, love and trust are the drivers of true change. The film depicts the harsh realities of Naxalite life and the conflict with security forces through a human lens.
Shot entirely in the Naxal-affected areas of Bastar, the natural beauty of the forests, valleys, waterfalls, and villages has been captured with utmost sensitivity. "Our aim is not merely entertainment, but to depict the true image of Bastar to the people. Over 1,000 residents worked on the film. Initially, many people left the shooting out of fear of the Naxalites. But gradually, trust grew, and everyone accepted it as their own project," producer Sampat Jha said.
Director Avinash Prasad said, "The former Naxalites were cast in roles based on their experiences. We made them perform what they had been doing for years. They just needed to be comfortable on camera. What was surprising during the shoot was that when it came to saying 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', they initially hesitated. But by the end, they were chanting it with full enthusiasm, symbolising a change within them."
Prasad said that after the end of shooting, the former Naxalites were dragging a bush. Asked about the reason, they said that when Maoists walk in forests, they never leave their footprint. "The atmosphere turned emotional at the end of shooting. It felt as if family members were leaving. Many were teary, which shows their deep connection to the soil of Bastar," he added.
Jha said initially, local actors were playing the role of Naxalites. But one day, they suddenly stopped working after visiting a Naxalite camp. They left on the pretext of eating and never returned. When asked, they said they couldn't do the film. "The local actors also reported receiving calls from Naxalites asking them not to work in the film. After this, when I spoke to the IG about this, he said we can use the surrendered Naxalites in the film. I told the director about this, and thus, they were cast in the film," Jha added.
Lead actor Mahendra Thakur, who played Bhima, said many films have been made on Bastar. However, 'Mati' is not just a story of Naxalism, but a story of love and change. "The film conveys the message that victory is impossible through violence, but a way out is certainly possible through love and dialogue. We have tried to ensure that the audience sees it not merely as entertainment, but as a message," he added.
Bhumika, the heroine, shared her experiences of the shooting with ETV Bharat. "I had no idea that I would be working with Naxalites in the film. I was shocked when I first saw real Naxalites. If I had been told in advance that I would be acting alongside Naxalites in the film, I probably would not have signed the film. The film's beauty, the lifestyle of the people there, the rural environment, and tribal culture have been woven into the story in a very sensitive and artistic manner. Maati is not just a film, but a genuine attempt to showcase the soil of Bastar, its emotions, and its true identity," she said.
"When I arrived on set, an AK-47 was placed on my shoulder. I was asked to wear a Naxalite uniform to look like their leader. 'Yes, now you speak the dialogue,' I heard someone saying. When I turned back, I saw former Naxalites standing behind me. I was stunned for a few moments, but when they smiled and said, 'Don't be afraid. Now we are also a part of the film,' then I gained confidence," she added.
Lyricist Manoj Pandey said, "Initially, it was very difficult to write songs on the love story of Naxalites. It was not easy to put words to the emotions amidst the love story and violence of the Naxalites. But after discussing this topic, it became easier to write songs as per the situation. Seven songs have been written for Maati. We have tried to incorporate the soil of Bastar, its language and the sentiments of the people there into the songs, which bring the film's soul to life."
