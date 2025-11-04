ETV Bharat / state

'Maati' Showcases Former Naxalites In Lead Roles To Depict The True Story Of Bastar

Raipur: 'Maati', a Chhattisgarhi film, is in the news these days as it portrays the true story of Bastar, the emotions of its people, and the untold truth of life as a Naxalite. Soon to hit the theatres, the subject matter and real-life characters of the film have generated intense curiosity among the audience.

The most striking aspect is that the lead characters are not professional actors, but the Naxalites who have shunned violence. The film that depicts a story of love and humanity against the backdrop of the Naxalite movement is being seen as a sensitive experiment.

The producer-director said the plot revolves around the love and struggle that blossoms in the deep jungles of Bastar. Amidst the gun and the red salute, a flicker of humanity and love is visible, which is the soul of this film. It conveys the message that no struggle can be won through violence alone. Rather, love and trust are the drivers of true change. The film depicts the harsh realities of Naxalite life and the conflict with security forces through a human lens.

Shot entirely in the Naxal-affected areas of Bastar, the natural beauty of the forests, valleys, waterfalls, and villages has been captured with utmost sensitivity. "Our aim is not merely entertainment, but to depict the true image of Bastar to the people. Over 1,000 residents worked on the film. Initially, many people left the shooting out of fear of the Naxalites. But gradually, trust grew, and everyone accepted it as their own project," producer Sampat Jha said.

Director Avinash Prasad said, "The former Naxalites were cast in roles based on their experiences. We made them perform what they had been doing for years. They just needed to be comfortable on camera. What was surprising during the shoot was that when it came to saying 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', they initially hesitated. But by the end, they were chanting it with full enthusiasm, symbolising a change within them."

Prasad said that after the end of shooting, the former Naxalites were dragging a bush. Asked about the reason, they said that when Maoists walk in forests, they never leave their footprint. "The atmosphere turned emotional at the end of shooting. It felt as if family members were leaving. Many were teary, which shows their deep connection to the soil of Bastar," he added.