ETV Bharat / state

Maa Danteshwari SHG Makes Chhattisgarh's Dantewada Go Herbal This Holi

Orders for herbal gulal have been placed by various organisations and residents ( ETV Bharat )

By Mukesh Shrivas

Dantewada: In a bid to make Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district go herbal, the women associated with Maa Danteshwari Self Help Group (SHG) are preparing to make people celebrate Holi with completely natural colours this year.

After being trained by the Dantewada district administration in preparing 'gulal' from vegetables and flowers, these women are also taking a step towards self- reliance by preparing and selling this natural product. They were trained on an initiative of the district administration and the Life Science Centre.

During the training, they were taught how to prepare safe, fragrant and gentle herbal gulal from a variety of vegetables and flowers that included spinach, red spinach, marigold, and tesu flowers. According to the women, herbal gulal has no side effects and is prepared with the help of completely organic methods. As compared to the usual chemical gulal, it is environment-friendly and completely safe for the skin.

A member of the Maa Danteshwari SHG told ETV Bharat that their confidence has increased exponentially after receiving the training. They are now handling processes like extracting colour from the vegetables, drying, straining and packing products themselves. This has not only improved their financial situation but also strengthened their sense of leadership and teamwork.

“We weren't familiar with this work before but the district administration provided training to us and today we're on our own. The demand is growing and we're making good profits,” disclosed Shanti Kumari, one of the members of the group.