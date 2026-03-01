Maa Danteshwari SHG Makes Chhattisgarh's Dantewada Go Herbal This Holi
Maa Danteshwari SHG has received orders for herbal gulal from various organisations in the district along with the residents.
Published : March 1, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
By Mukesh Shrivas
Dantewada: In a bid to make Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district go herbal, the women associated with Maa Danteshwari Self Help Group (SHG) are preparing to make people celebrate Holi with completely natural colours this year.
After being trained by the Dantewada district administration in preparing 'gulal' from vegetables and flowers, these women are also taking a step towards self- reliance by preparing and selling this natural product. They were trained on an initiative of the district administration and the Life Science Centre.
During the training, they were taught how to prepare safe, fragrant and gentle herbal gulal from a variety of vegetables and flowers that included spinach, red spinach, marigold, and tesu flowers. According to the women, herbal gulal has no side effects and is prepared with the help of completely organic methods. As compared to the usual chemical gulal, it is environment-friendly and completely safe for the skin.
A member of the Maa Danteshwari SHG told ETV Bharat that their confidence has increased exponentially after receiving the training. They are now handling processes like extracting colour from the vegetables, drying, straining and packing products themselves. This has not only improved their financial situation but also strengthened their sense of leadership and teamwork.
“We weren't familiar with this work before but the district administration provided training to us and today we're on our own. The demand is growing and we're making good profits,” disclosed Shanti Kumari, one of the members of the group.
She said that she was previously struggling to improve her family's financial situation. It was the Herbal Gulal Project that has enabled her to contribute largely to running the household but also save a bit for the future. Thanking the administration for its support, Shanti said, "Today we are self-reliant, standing on our own feet. This is the biggest change in our lives."
The women claimed that this time the Holi will be a herbal one. They have been receiving orders from various government and security establishments in the district along with the common citizens. The District Collector's office in Dantewada, the local Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp and the Chhattisgarh Police have all placed large orders after seeing the quality of the group's herbal gulal.
The women disclosed that they have successfully sold approximately 200 kg of herbal gulal so far. Remarkably, the demand for their product isn't limited to the district alone as orders are also pouring in from the other parts of the state. This growing demand proves that people are recognising the dangers of chemical gulal and are increasingly turning to natural alternatives.
The women disclosed that they have prepared various colours of herbal gulal for Holi. This includes green from spinach, coriander and green leafy vegetables; red from red spinach and beetroot; yellow from marigold and turmeric and saffron from tesu (palash) flowers. All these ingredients are first dried in the sun and then finely ground. Natural fragrances are added and the gulal is then packaged. The entire process is chemical-free, making it safe for both the skin and nature.
The women have been constantly urging the people to use herbal gulal as the chemical ones have adverse effects on the skin, irritates eyes and pollutes the environment. In contrast, herbal gulal is safe for children, is eco-friendly and has a natural fragrance.
According to the women, by making herbal gulal, they are not only earning money but also striving to advance their district towards health and hygiene.
Also Read