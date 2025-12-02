M.A. Abdullah Bakhawi Of Ernakulam Sits On Cusp Of History At The Age Of 105
He will become the voter to cast his ballot in every election since the formation of Aikya Kerala when he votes in local body polls.
Ernakulam: M.A. Abdullah Bakhawi is set to add another feather in his cap when he votes in the local body election on December 9, 2025. This 105-year-old will earn the distinction of being a voter who has cast his ballot in every election since the formation of Aikya Kerala (United Kerala). Abdullah Bakhawi is a well-known name in Kerala who shot into the limelight when he achieved digital literacy through the state government's 'Digi Keralam' project.
This elderly voter doesn't differentiate between elections, whether it is local polls or the Parliamentary ones. He votes in all of them. He cast a postal vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and is determined to go to the polling booth himself to vote with enthusiasm this time.
Bakhawi is a native of Odakkali in Perumbavoor and is happy to be able to exercise his valuable franchise even at the age of 105. Although he has no party affiliation, he has a clear political outlook and is looking forward to voting in favour of the most suitable candidate in the Panchayat elections.
He is a voter in the 9th ward of Asamannoor Panchayat. He has cast his vote in every election since the one held for the Kerala Legislative Assembly in 1957. As the state's oldest digitally literate person, Bakhawi has no anxiety about casting his vote on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). He affirmed that he will vote without assistance. He expressed his joy in voting, stating that the election is an opportunity for every individual to register his or her opinion.
Bakhawi told ETV Bharat that while he promised to vote for everyone who came seeking his vote, on election day, he will vote for the most suitable person. He knows all the Chief Ministers since the formation of United Kerala and has a good opinion of all of them.
Bakhawi mentioned that his most preferred Chief Minister is Pinarayi Vijayan based on the quality of governance. He watches news on his phone and reads the newspaper. "I keep myself informed about local happenings," he added.
Vijayan had called him and spoken to him last August, before Kerala was declared a fully digital state, in connection with his digital literacy achievement. Both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate for the 9th ward of Asamannoor Panchayat, Ashri Saith Muhammad and the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Nishi Jabbar told ETV Bharat that they entered the election fray after seeking Bakhawi's blessings.
Jabbar was the first to visit Bakhawi to ask for his vote and said that this was the third time she had met Bakhawi since becoming a candidate. She had met him and sought his blessings before filing her nomination papers. Jabbar expressed pride that Bakhawi is her constituent.
Jabbar is from the Muslim League and is asking for a change in the 9th ward of Asamannoor Panchayat, which the LDF has won for the past ten years. “This area needs many development activities. The roads are broken, and there are water scarcity issues," she said while claiming that the voters are yearning for a change.
Meanwhile, Ashri Saith Muhammad expressed her firm belief that the coalition will win this time as well. She had met him many times in connection with the digital literacy initiatives. She is a Kudumbashree worker and a candidate, and he knows her well. She is asking for votes by highlighting the government's development activities.
Born in 1920 to Ali and Amina in Mulavoor, Muvattupuzha, Bakhawi moved entirely into religious studies after primary schooling. He then went to Vellore Baqiyathus Salihath for higher studies. He completed his studies under the tutelage of Sheikh Adam Hazrath. After graduating with a Bakhawi degree, he returned to Kerala and subsequently served as a Khateeb and teacher in various mosques for over three decades.
While leading a retired life, Bakhawi became digitally literate at the age of 105. On August 21, 2025, when Kerala was declared a fully digitally literate state with 99.99% digital literacy, Bakhawi also earned a place in the pages of history.
He entered the digital world during the COVID-19 period. His younger son, Faisal Ali, recalls that his father, who regularly read the newspaper, asked if it was possible to read the newspaper on a phone when he couldn't get it during the pandemic. This question was his first step towards becoming digitally literate.
Faisal Ali said that he and his children supported Bakhawi’s wish. His grandson, Shakir, taught him how to use the smartphone. In the meantime, 'Digi Keralam' workers from Asamannoor Panchayat also visited his home and trained him. Faisal Ali said, "My father uses voice typing to search on YouTube to watch the news and listen to sermons. He insists on video-calling his grandson Shakir, who is currently abroad."
