M.A. Abdullah Bakhawi Of Ernakulam Sits On Cusp Of History At The Age Of 105

Ernakulam: M.A. Abdullah Bakhawi is set to add another feather in his cap when he votes in the local body election on December 9, 2025. This 105-year-old will earn the distinction of being a voter who has cast his ballot in every election since the formation of Aikya Kerala (United Kerala). Abdullah Bakhawi is a well-known name in Kerala who shot into the limelight when he achieved digital literacy through the state government's 'Digi Keralam' project.

This elderly voter doesn't differentiate between elections, whether it is local polls or the Parliamentary ones. He votes in all of them. He cast a postal vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and is determined to go to the polling booth himself to vote with enthusiasm this time.

Bakhawi is a native of Odakkali in Perumbavoor and is happy to be able to exercise his valuable franchise even at the age of 105. Although he has no party affiliation, he has a clear political outlook and is looking forward to voting in favour of the most suitable candidate in the Panchayat elections.

He is a voter in the 9th ward of Asamannoor Panchayat. He has cast his vote in every election since the one held for the Kerala Legislative Assembly in 1957. As the state's oldest digitally literate person, Bakhawi has no anxiety about casting his vote on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). He affirmed that he will vote without assistance. He expressed his joy in voting, stating that the election is an opportunity for every individual to register his or her opinion.

Bakhawi told ETV Bharat that while he promised to vote for everyone who came seeking his vote, on election day, he will vote for the most suitable person. He knows all the Chief Ministers since the formation of United Kerala and has a good opinion of all of them.

Bakhawi mentioned that his most preferred Chief Minister is Pinarayi Vijayan based on the quality of governance. He watches news on his phone and reads the newspaper. "I keep myself informed about local happenings," he added.

Vijayan had called him and spoken to him last August, before Kerala was declared a fully digital state, in connection with his digital literacy achievement. Both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate for the 9th ward of Asamannoor Panchayat, Ashri Saith Muhammad and the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Nishi Jabbar told ETV Bharat that they entered the election fray after seeking Bakhawi's blessings.