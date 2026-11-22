M Sc. Student Booked In Nainital Over Child Sexual Abuse Material; Phone Seized
Police investigation has also revealed that the accused student travelled to Poland in September 2025, where he stayed for approximately two and a half months.
Published : November 22, 2026 at 10:05 PM IST
Rudrapur: Acting on an alert from a central cyber agency, the Kumaon unit of the Cyber Police Station has registered an FIR against a first-year M.Sc. student in the Kathgodam area of Nainital district of Uttarakhand for allegedly downloading and sharing Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material (CSEAM).
During the investigation, it was revealed that obscene videos were being shared on a WhatsApp group named "TW CLASS." The police are currently gathering information regarding the source of these videos, the student's role within the group, and the potential involvement of other individuals.
“Upon receiving information from a central agency, the police team took immediate action and seized the mobile phone in question. An FIR has been registered, and an investigation is underway. A notice has also been issued to the student. Further action will be determined based on the findings from the examination of the mobile phone and other digital evidence,” said Arun Kumar, station house officer (Cyber Police Station), said.
The police team has seized the student's mobile phone and initiated an investigation. Additionally, the use of another mobile phone belonging to the family is also being examined. An FIR has been registered at the Cyber Police Station, and a notice has been served to the student.
According to him, the central cyber agency received information concerning Nilabh Raj Shahi, a resident of Krishna Vihar Colony, Damuwadhunga (Kathgodam). The case came to light based on a "cyber tipline" report regarding the downloading, sharing, or dissemination of such material via social media platforms.
On Saturday evening, a police team led by Cyber Police Station in-charge inspector Arun Kumar raided the student's residence. The police seized the student's mobile phone and continued an investigation. Furthermore, the use of a mobile phone belonging to the student's mother, as well as other activities related to the case, is being investigated.
It became evident that the student had been added to the WhatsApp group named 'TW CLASS' by the group administrator, Tarun Brijwasi. It is alleged that obscene videos were being shared within this group. The cyber team has secured the digital evidence uncovered during the investigation and has initiated further inquiries.
Police investigation has also revealed that the accused student travelled to Poland in September 2025, where he stayed for approximately two and a half months. The cyber police are now examining his activities during his time abroad to determine if there is any potential digital connection to the current case.
The police state that the case is being investigated from every angle, based on the digital evidence collected. Currently, the police are working to determine the source from which the material was downloaded, the roles played by various individuals within the WhatsApp group, and whether others were also involved in these activities. The true nature of the case will only become clear once the investigation is complete.
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