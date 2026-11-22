ETV Bharat / state

M Sc. Student Booked In Nainital Over Child Sexual Abuse Material; Phone Seized

Representational image. ( ETV Bharat )

Rudrapur: Acting on an alert from a central cyber agency, the Kumaon unit of the Cyber Police Station has registered an FIR against a first-year M.Sc. student in the Kathgodam area of Nainital district of Uttarakhand for allegedly downloading and sharing Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material (CSEAM).

During the investigation, it was revealed that obscene videos were being shared on a WhatsApp group named "TW CLASS." The police are currently gathering information regarding the source of these videos, the student's role within the group, and the potential involvement of other individuals.

“Upon receiving information from a central agency, the police team took immediate action and seized the mobile phone in question. An FIR has been registered, and an investigation is underway. A notice has also been issued to the student. Further action will be determined based on the findings from the examination of the mobile phone and other digital evidence,” said Arun Kumar, station house officer (Cyber ​​Police Station), said. The police team has seized the student's mobile phone and initiated an investigation. Additionally, the use of another mobile phone belonging to the family is also being examined. An FIR has been registered at the Cyber ​​Police Station, and a notice has been served to the student. According to him, the central cyber agency received information concerning Nilabh Raj Shahi, a resident of Krishna Vihar Colony, Damuwadhunga (Kathgodam). The case came to light based on a "cyber tipline" report regarding the downloading, sharing, or dissemination of such material via social media platforms.