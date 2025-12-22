ETV Bharat / state

Lwegarh Village In Rudraprayag Reflects The Tragic Reality Of Ghost Villages In Uttarakhand

Rudraprayag: Lwegarh village in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand reflects the tragic reality of ghost villages in the state. It is one of the 52 Garhwal Garhs and the native village of freedom fighter Shiv Singh Sajwan. Ghost villages are those abandoned by their residents in the face of a lack of amenities and emigration in search of livelihood.

Lack of basic amenities is a major problem evident in the majority of the mountain villages in the state. After the death of 90-year-old Sita Devi, the two remaining elderly women also left the village to join their relatives in other villages, leaving Lwegarh deserted.

Observers point out that while the state government is talking about reverse migration, the ground reality is quite the opposite. The lack of basic amenities in the mountains has led to a rapid increase in migration. The deserted villages are now becoming habitats for wild animals. The people say that had the government and the administration paid attention to these villages in time, the situation would not have been this difficult.

A crumbling house in Lwegarh. (ETV Bharat)

There are hundreds of villages in the hilly areas that remain abandoned due to the lack of basic amenities like roads, water, health facilities and communication. Lwegarh is a revenue village in the Gram Panchayat Kandai of Agastyamuni block in Rudraprayag district. The village that once lit the torch of independence is now deserted and silent. Dhingani, a village close by, also became deserted four years ago, while only an elderly couple lives in Chamyun village.

An abandoned house that's crumbling. (ETV Bharat)

Until about ten years ago, 15 families lived in Lwegarh, who migrated gradually. Today, even the 4 km path leading to the village is barely visible as tall bushes have grown all around the village. Many homes have crumbled.