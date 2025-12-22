Lwegarh Village In Rudraprayag Reflects The Tragic Reality Of Ghost Villages In Uttarakhand
Published : December 22, 2025 at 8:17 PM IST
Rudraprayag: Lwegarh village in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand reflects the tragic reality of ghost villages in the state. It is one of the 52 Garhwal Garhs and the native village of freedom fighter Shiv Singh Sajwan. Ghost villages are those abandoned by their residents in the face of a lack of amenities and emigration in search of livelihood.
Lack of basic amenities is a major problem evident in the majority of the mountain villages in the state. After the death of 90-year-old Sita Devi, the two remaining elderly women also left the village to join their relatives in other villages, leaving Lwegarh deserted.
Observers point out that while the state government is talking about reverse migration, the ground reality is quite the opposite. The lack of basic amenities in the mountains has led to a rapid increase in migration. The deserted villages are now becoming habitats for wild animals. The people say that had the government and the administration paid attention to these villages in time, the situation would not have been this difficult.
There are hundreds of villages in the hilly areas that remain abandoned due to the lack of basic amenities like roads, water, health facilities and communication. Lwegarh is a revenue village in the Gram Panchayat Kandai of Agastyamuni block in Rudraprayag district. The village that once lit the torch of independence is now deserted and silent. Dhingani, a village close by, also became deserted four years ago, while only an elderly couple lives in Chamyun village.
Until about ten years ago, 15 families lived in Lwegarh, who migrated gradually. Today, even the 4 km path leading to the village is barely visible as tall bushes have grown all around the village. Many homes have crumbled.
By the first week of October, only three elderly women and a disabled young man remained in the village. On October 10th, Sita Devi passed away. The pitiable scenario can be understood from the fact that her disabled son, unable to comprehend his mother's death, tried to wake her for two days.
On the third day, he went to the nearby village of Pandhara and informed the villagers who performed her last rites. Following this, the two remaining women also moved to other villages to join their relatives. Lwegarh is now completely devoid of residents.
Ironically, the freedom fighter Shiv Singh Sajwan had taught the youth of this village to move towards self-reliance, but the indifference of the government and the public representatives ensured that this village remained untouched by development. This forced the people to migrate.
Numerous governments have come and gone, but none have been able to address the migration problem. Present Rudraprayag MLA Bharat Singh Chaudhary said that since the villages are empty, no schemes can be made for them. He said that if anyone returns to this village, they will be provided with amenities.
Lwegarh village is counted among the 52 forts of Uttarakhand that were once the seat of government. It was known as Loigarh in the past.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, after coming to power in 2017, had formed a Migration Commission under the Rural Development Department to investigate the causes of migration and suggest solutions.
The Commission surveyed all the villages in Uttarakhand and submitted its report identifying health facilities, education and employment as the primary causes of migration.
Interestingly, the state of Uttarakhand, which was created to address the aspirations of the people living in the hills, has witnessed 60% or 32 lakh people leaving their homes in the last 25 years.
According to the Migration Commission's report, 1,700 villages in the state stood deserted in 2018. Furthermore, there are 1,000 villages in the state where fewer than 100 people remain. According to the report, a total of 3,900 villages witnessed emigration.