Bhopal’s Luxury Old Age Home Has Just One Couple Residing After More Than A Month Of Its Inauguration

Bhopal: Over a month after its inauguration by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Bhopal's first luxury old age home has only one couple residing there. This old age home was built at a cost of Rs 24 crore to provide security and five-star amenities to the elderly. The state-of-the-art facility has a capacity to house 56 elderly people. Observers attribute its vacancy to high rent which has turned the government's ambitious project into a white elephant.

Located on Link Road No. 3 near Patrakar Colony, this facility was inaugurated on January 24, 2020. Yadav in his address had said that the elderly are society's heritage and it is the government's responsibility to provide them with respect, security and a sense of belonging. This old-age home is designed for those elderly whose children live abroad or in the metros because of their jobs or business.

This facility built by the Department of Social Justice is spread over five acres of land and has 12 single bedroom and 22 double bedroom accommodation. Each room has amenities like a balcony, attached bathroom, air conditioning, TV, refrigerator, microwave, dry kitchen and wardrobe.

To ensure the safety and health of the elderly, call bells, intercoms and telephones have been installed in every room of the facility. Doctors and health services are available round the clock. A physiotherapy centre, panchakarma and emergency medical facilities are also available. Trained security guards are deployed on the premises.

The facility also has a recreation room, library, open mess and a specially designed dining hall. There are safe pathways and emergency bells in every room and bathroom to ensure that the elderly don't face any difficulties.