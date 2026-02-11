Bhopal’s Luxury Old Age Home Has Just One Couple Residing After More Than A Month Of Its Inauguration
Observers attribute its vacancy to high rent which has turned the government's ambitious project into a white elephant.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST
Bhopal: Over a month after its inauguration by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Bhopal's first luxury old age home has only one couple residing there. This old age home was built at a cost of Rs 24 crore to provide security and five-star amenities to the elderly. The state-of-the-art facility has a capacity to house 56 elderly people. Observers attribute its vacancy to high rent which has turned the government's ambitious project into a white elephant.
Located on Link Road No. 3 near Patrakar Colony, this facility was inaugurated on January 24, 2020. Yadav in his address had said that the elderly are society's heritage and it is the government's responsibility to provide them with respect, security and a sense of belonging. This old-age home is designed for those elderly whose children live abroad or in the metros because of their jobs or business.
This facility built by the Department of Social Justice is spread over five acres of land and has 12 single bedroom and 22 double bedroom accommodation. Each room has amenities like a balcony, attached bathroom, air conditioning, TV, refrigerator, microwave, dry kitchen and wardrobe.
To ensure the safety and health of the elderly, call bells, intercoms and telephones have been installed in every room of the facility. Doctors and health services are available round the clock. A physiotherapy centre, panchakarma and emergency medical facilities are also available. Trained security guards are deployed on the premises.
The facility also has a recreation room, library, open mess and a specially designed dining hall. There are safe pathways and emergency bells in every room and bathroom to ensure that the elderly don't face any difficulties.
The responsibility of operating this old age home has been entrusted to Sewa Bharti that already operates five free old age homes in the state. The monthly rent from this luxury facility is to be given to Sewa Bharti while the government will retain the security deposit that will be used to cover management, facilities and staff salaries. Rents in this luxury old age home are based on the room size.
The monthly rent for double bedroom ranges from Rs 38,490 to Rs 43,490 and that for single bedroom is set at Rs 45,990 to Rs 49,990. Observers have underlined that such a high amount is beyond the reach of the majority of the elderly.
Treasurer of Sewa Bharti (Central Unit) Raj Narayan Agnihotri agreed that the high rent might be preventing the elderly people from coming to live here. He said Sewa Bharti's job is just to operate the facility. If the rates are high, the government should reduce its costs. The Social Justice Department also has a responsibility to ensure its smooth operation. Agnihotri said that he is in contact with 25 to 30 elderly people who might contact him again after February 15.
The facility envisages to have 46 employees when packed to its capacity. With just one couple residing, 25 to 30 employees have been deployed to care for them. The management says that as the number of elderly people increases, the staff will also be increased.
Agnihotri explained that it's currently difficult to even cover the expenses. “Sewa Bharati is currently doing this work as a social responsibility initiative which is resulting in significant losses,” he said.