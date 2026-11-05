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Luxury Car Accident: Kerala HC Grants Anticipatory Bail to Judge

The case pertains to an accident in the early hours of October 25 when Jayabalakrishnan was hit by a speeding Mercedes-Benz at Marapparambu.

Kerala High Court
Kerala High Court (File/IANS)
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By PTI

Published : November 5, 2026 at 2:40 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to an Additional District and Sessions Judge in connection with a fatal car accident involving his 17-year-old son. Justice Kauser Edappagath allowed the anticipatory bail plea of the judge. The detailed order is awaited.

The judge approached the High Court seeking the relief after the police named him as an accused in the case. The case pertains to an accident in the early hours of October 25 when Jayabalakrishnan (55), a resident of South Chittoor in Cheranalloor, was hit by a speeding Mercedes-Benz on Container Road at Marapparambu.

The Benz car was registered in the judge's name and was allegedly driven by his minor son. The High Court on October 29 had, in an interim order, directed the police not to arrest the judge and asked him to cooperate with the investigation in the accident case.

TAGGED:

KERALA HIGH COURT
KERALA CAR ACCIDENT
LUXURY CAR ACCIDENT
MERCEDES BENZ CRASH
MINOR DRIVER

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