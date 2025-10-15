ETV Bharat / state

Luxury Bus Catches Fire In Gujarat's Kheda; Passengers Safely Evacuated

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. ( ETV Bharat )

Kheda: A luxury bus suddenly went up in flames near Bhumel Patia on National Highway 48 in the Kheda district of Gujarat on Tuesday night. Passengers were caught unawares by the sudden turn of the event, police said. However, no immediate casualty has been reported in the incident, and the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

It was learnt that about 25 passengers were on board. The bus was travelling to Pavagadh to Bavla when the incident took place near Bhumel village on the Nadiad-Anand road. The alert driver managed to evacuate all passengers safely, averting major casualties.

The intensity of the fire reduced the bus to ashes. An investigation has been launched into the incident by the police.

In a similar incident in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Tuesday afternoon, 20 people were charred to death and 16 were critically injured when a private bus suddenly went up in flames. Rajasthan Police said the bus, carrying 57 passengers, left Jaisalmer around 3 pm. While it was traversing the Jaisalmer-Jodhpur highway, smoke began emanating from the vehicle's rear portion. Noticing it, the driver stopped the bus, but it got engulfed in flames within moments.