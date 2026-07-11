Haryana-Based LUVAS Scientist Develops Aloe Vera Barfi, Opens New Avenues For Healthy Dairy Products
It is a value-added dairy product that combines traditional Indian sweets with enhanced nutritional benefits.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 5:46 PM IST
Hisar: A scientist at Haryana's Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (LUVAS) has developed an aloe vera-infused barfi (a milk-based sweet). It is a value-added dairy product that combines traditional Indian sweets with enhanced nutritional benefits.
Dr Vandana Chaudhary, Assistant Professor at the College of Dairy Science and Technology, developed the barfi after months of research to make a healthier dairy-based confectionery without compromising on taste or texture.
According to Dr Chaudhary, the research involved preparing khoa barfi by adding 5, 10, 15 and 20 per cent aloe vera juice and evaluating the samples for taste, texture, moisture, pH, colour, and overall quality.
"The barfi contains 15 per cent aloe vera juice which performed best across all quality parameters. It retains the taste of barfi with improved nutritional value," she said. The research took about five months and Dr Chaudhary said the team first reviewed existing scientific literature before conducting multiple experiments.
To ensure safety, aloe vera leaves were sourced from the university's medicinal plant garden. Before extracting the juice, the leaves were cut and left for about 30 minutes to drain the yellow latex containing aloin, which is a naturally occurring compound. Only after removing this substance was the aloe vera juice incorporated into the barfi.
Researchers found that increasing the aloe vera content to 20 per cent altered the sweet's taste and texture, while the 15 per cent formulation maintained the traditional flavour and consistency. The study concluded that limited quantities of aloe vera can enhance the nutritional profile of dairy sweets without affecting their sensory qualities.
Dr Chaudhary credited the success of the project to the guidance of Dr Diwakar Sharma, Head of the Department, and the support of LUVAS Vice-Chancellor Dr Vinod Kumar Verma.
She said several individuals and businesses have already shown interest in the technology, though its transfer will be carried out in accordance with university regulations.
Speaking about the innovation, Vice-Chancellor Dr Verma said, "Consumers today seek products that offer both taste and health benefits. Value-added dairy products such as aloe vera barfi can open new avenues for dairy entrepreneurs and startups.”
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