ETV Bharat / state

Haryana-Based LUVAS Scientist Develops Aloe Vera Barfi, Opens New Avenues For Healthy Dairy Products

Hisar: A scientist at Haryana's Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (LUVAS) has developed an aloe vera-infused barfi (a milk-based sweet). It is a value-added dairy product that combines traditional Indian sweets with enhanced nutritional benefits.

Dr Vandana Chaudhary, Assistant Professor at the College of Dairy Science and Technology, developed the barfi after months of research to make a healthier dairy-based confectionery without compromising on taste or texture.

According to Dr Chaudhary, the research involved preparing khoa barfi by adding 5, 10, 15 and 20 per cent aloe vera juice and evaluating the samples for taste, texture, moisture, pH, colour, and overall quality.

The barfi contains 15 per cent aloe vera juice (ETV Bharat)

"The barfi contains 15 per cent aloe vera juice which performed best across all quality parameters. It retains the taste of barfi with improved nutritional value," she said. The research took about five months and Dr Chaudhary said the team first reviewed existing scientific literature before conducting multiple experiments.