Lured By Job Offer, 14 Youths From Bihar's Seemanchal Land In Malaysian Jail For Illegal Entry
Former MLA Mujahid Alam has written to the additional secretary of the Office of the Protector of General Emigrants, demanding immediate intervention in the matter.
Published : October 4, 2026 at 7:41 PM IST
Araria: About 14 youths from the Seemanchal region of Bihar who went abroad for employment have reportedly been sentenced to four months in prison on charges of illegal entry and unauthorised stay in Malaysia.
The group, including six each from Purnia and Kishanganj, and two from Araria, was allegedly lured by job offers from an agent based in Purnia.
Mujahid Alam, the former MLA of RJD from Kochadhaman, has written to the additional secretary of the Office of the Protector of General Emigrants (PoE) in Patna, demanding immediate intervention in the matter. He has alleged that Nahid Ghani, a resident of the Rauta police station area in Purnia, lures poor people and uneducated youths with dreams of high earnings abroad and facilitates their illegal migration.
According to his letter, the youths were charged between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh each and transported to Malaysia via the alleged Donkey Route (an illegal migration path) instead of following legal procedures. Families from economically disadvantaged backgrounds raised the funds by taking out loans — including group loans — and selling jewellery or land.
Upon reaching Malaysia, the youths were made to work clandestinely and were detained during a crackdown by the Malaysian government against illegal immigrants. On October 1, their families received news of their sentence.
"Our financial condition is poor. We paid the agent with great difficulty, hoping for better employment. Many families took loans, while some even sold land and jewellery," a family member of a victim said.
Police said the youths have been identified as Md. Siraj, a resident of Kashibari Budhi in the Palasi police station area, and Guddu, a resident of Kutti Kanharia under Jokihat police station of Araria. Krishna Kumar, Dilkash, Khaja Gharib, Nashik, Ajay Kumar Pandit, and Kaish hail from Purnia, while Mubarak, Rubed Alam, Ubaid Alam, Tanveer Alam, Md. Nafees, and Shahnoor Alam are from Kishanganj.
The former MLA said six FIRs have been registered against Ghani at the Rauta, Kochadhaman, Bahadurganj, and Bishanpur police stations in cases of human trafficking and the misappropriation of money. He alleged that the network is not limited to Malaysia alone, as youths from the Seemanchal region have also been sent to countries like Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and other Gulf countries without valid work permits. Many of them end up in jail or are forced to return at their own expense after obtaining an exit visa.
Alam has demanded that legal assistance be provided to the youths through the Indian Embassy, their safe return to India be ensured, and a thorough investigation into the entire human trafficking network be conducted, followed by strict action against the accused.
"People and youths from Seemanchal are sent to other countries via the Donkey Route through deceit, lies, and fraud, with lakhs of rupees being extorted in the process. Those involved in this must face immediate action. Furthermore, the government should ensure the release of the youths who are stranded in foreign countries," Alam said.
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