ETV Bharat / state

Lured By Job Offer, 14 Youths From Bihar's Seemanchal Land In Malaysian Jail For Illegal Entry

Family members of the victims with former MLA Mujahid Alam. ( ETV Bharat )

Araria: About 14 youths from the Seemanchal region of Bihar who went abroad for employment have reportedly been sentenced to four months in prison on charges of illegal entry and unauthorised stay in Malaysia.

The group, including six each from Purnia and Kishanganj, and two from Araria, was allegedly lured by job offers from an agent based in Purnia. Mujahid Alam, the former MLA of RJD from Kochadhaman, has written to the additional secretary of the Office of the Protector of General Emigrants (PoE) in Patna, demanding immediate intervention in the matter. He has alleged that Nahid Ghani, a resident of the Rauta police station area in Purnia, lures poor people and uneducated youths with dreams of high earnings abroad and facilitates their illegal migration. According to his letter, the youths were charged between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh each and transported to Malaysia via the alleged Donkey Route (an illegal migration path) instead of following legal procedures. Families from economically disadvantaged backgrounds raised the funds by taking out loans — including group loans — and selling jewellery or land. Upon reaching Malaysia, the youths were made to work clandestinely and were detained during a crackdown by the Malaysian government against illegal immigrants. On October 1, their families received news of their sentence.