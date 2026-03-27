ETV Bharat / state

Ludhiana Initiative Provides Free Textbooks To Students, Eases Burden On Parents

Ludhiana's 'Helping Hand' NGO is facilitating the free exchange of books for students ( ETV Bharat )

Ludhiana: A notable community-driven initiative in Ludhiana is helping thousands of students access free textbooks by creating a sustainable book-sharing system. This is helping ease the financial burden on parents amid rising education costs. The initiative operates from an organisation headquartered near Sangla Shivala Temple. After school results are declared, students queue up at the centre to deposit their old books and collect textbooks for their next class. The entire process is completely free of cost as students are neither charged for new books nor paid for the old ones they submit. Ludhiana's 'Helping Hand' NGO is facilitating the free exchange of books for students (ETV Bharat) A structured coupon system is followed, wherein details such as the student’s class, name, address, and mobile number are recorded. Once the old books are deposited, students are provided with a complete set of books for their new class. Over time, this has evolved into a continuous chain where students are passing on books to the next batch and so on.