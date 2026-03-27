Ludhiana Initiative Provides Free Textbooks To Students, Eases Burden On Parents
After school results are declared, students queue up at the centre to deposit their old books and collect textbooks for their next class.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 6:05 PM IST
Ludhiana: A notable community-driven initiative in Ludhiana is helping thousands of students access free textbooks by creating a sustainable book-sharing system. This is helping ease the financial burden on parents amid rising education costs.
The initiative operates from an organisation headquartered near Sangla Shivala Temple. After school results are declared, students queue up at the centre to deposit their old books and collect textbooks for their next class. The entire process is completely free of cost as students are neither charged for new books nor paid for the old ones they submit.
A structured coupon system is followed, wherein details such as the student’s class, name, address, and mobile number are recorded. Once the old books are deposited, students are provided with a complete set of books for their new class. Over time, this has evolved into a continuous chain where students are passing on books to the next batch and so on.
What makes the initiative more remarkable is that it is largely run by students themselves. Many volunteers have been contributing for years by organising thousands of books neatly on racks and preparing class-wise sets. When a student arrives to collect books, these volunteers assist by assembling the required set as per the syllabus.
Student volunteers said they derive a sense of satisfaction from serving others. "All books are provided completely free. No money is taken or given at any stage," they said.
Students and parents who visited the centre appreciated the effort. "Between school fees, admission charges, uniforms, and books, the expenses become overwhelming, especially for families with two or three children. This initiative is a relief," a parent said, adding that it benefits both donors and recipients.
Members of the organisation also raised concerns over private schools frequently changing publishers, allegedly to prevent the reuse of old books. They pointed out that while NCERT and CRT textbooks are available at lower prices, private institutions often opt for costly private publishers, which is ten times more expensive.
They urged the government to introduce stricter regulations to standardise textbooks and ensure affordability so students can reuse books and continue their education without unnecessary financial strain on parents.
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