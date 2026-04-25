ETV Bharat / state

Ludhiana Industrialist Duped Of Rs 20 Crore In Crypto Scam; Mohali Cyber Police Launch Probe

Ludhiana: A prominent industrialist in Punjab, Jagdeep Singhal, has allegedly been duped of nearly Rs 20 crore in a cyber fraud carried out in the name of cryptocurrency investment. The case has been registered at the Mohali Cyber Police Station.

It is being considered one of the biggest cyber frauds reported in the state so far. According to officials, the fraudsters initially contacted the victim on Facebook and later executed the scam by gradually gaining his trust.

FIR Registered With Multiple Charges

A First Information Report (FIR No. 0021) has been registered under relevant sections, including 318(4), 336(3), 61(2) and 66(D). While the FIR was lodged on April 17, 2026, the transactions linked to the fraud reportedly took place between May 15, 2025 and November 20, 2025. The complaint was filed by Jagdeep Singhal, a resident of Agar Nagar in Ludhiana.

As per the FIR, the accused first befriended the victim on Facebook and later continued communication via WhatsApp, gradually gaining his confidence. The victim was lured into investing money in what appeared to be a cryptocurrency trading platform.

Initially, an investment of Rs 1 lakh was made in May 2025. Over time, the investment amount increased significantly as the platform generated fake profits, convincing the victim to invest more.

Fraudsters allegedly used a fake website designed to resemble a legitimate trading platform, displaying inflated returns to trap the victim.

Use Of Fake Accounts And SIM Cards