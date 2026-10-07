ETV Bharat / state

Ludhiana To Burn Punjab’s Tallest 121-Foot Ravana Effigy

Ludhiana: Preparations are underway at the historic Daresi Ground in Ludhiana for Dussehra celebrations, where a 121-foot-tall effigy of Ravana, believed to be the tallest in Punjab, is being prepared for the annual Ravana burning ceremony.

The massive effigy is being made by Asgar Ali and his family, a Muslim family that has been involved in making Ravana effigies for three generations. Young artisans, including Aqil Khan, Suhail Khan and Imran Khan, are also working on it.

The family, originally from Agra in Uttar Pradesh, makes Ravana effigies not only in Punjab but also in different parts of the country. At Daresi Ground, the effigy is being prepared by Abil Khan, Asgar Ali’s brother-in-law. Work on the 121-foot structure began about a month ago.

Ludhiana To Burn Punjab’s Tallest 121-Foot Ravana Effigy (ETV Bharat)

Hundreds of bamboo poles, along with large quantities of paper, cloth and other materials, are being used to construct the effigy. Aqil Khan, the chief artisan, said the structure is being made using specially sourced bamboo from Uttar Pradesh.

"The bamboo available in Punjab is thick on one end and thin on the other, which makes it difficult to construct the framework. That is why we specifically bring bamboo from Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Around 25 workers are working day and night to complete the 121-foot Ravana effigy. Along with Ravana, they are also preparing effigies of Kumbhakarna and Meghnada, which will be supplied to Dussehra celebrations in Doraha, Khanna and nearby areas.