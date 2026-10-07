Ludhiana To Burn Punjab’s Tallest 121-Foot Ravana Effigy
The massive effigy is being made by Asgar Ali and his family, a Muslim family that has been making Ravana effigies for three generations.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
Ludhiana: Preparations are underway at the historic Daresi Ground in Ludhiana for Dussehra celebrations, where a 121-foot-tall effigy of Ravana, believed to be the tallest in Punjab, is being prepared for the annual Ravana burning ceremony.
The massive effigy is being made by Asgar Ali and his family, a Muslim family that has been involved in making Ravana effigies for three generations. Young artisans, including Aqil Khan, Suhail Khan and Imran Khan, are also working on it.
The family, originally from Agra in Uttar Pradesh, makes Ravana effigies not only in Punjab but also in different parts of the country. At Daresi Ground, the effigy is being prepared by Abil Khan, Asgar Ali’s brother-in-law. Work on the 121-foot structure began about a month ago.
Hundreds of bamboo poles, along with large quantities of paper, cloth and other materials, are being used to construct the effigy. Aqil Khan, the chief artisan, said the structure is being made using specially sourced bamboo from Uttar Pradesh.
"The bamboo available in Punjab is thick on one end and thin on the other, which makes it difficult to construct the framework. That is why we specifically bring bamboo from Uttar Pradesh," he said.
Around 25 workers are working day and night to complete the 121-foot Ravana effigy. Along with Ravana, they are also preparing effigies of Kumbhakarna and Meghnada, which will be supplied to Dussehra celebrations in Doraha, Khanna and nearby areas.
According to Aqil Khan, this year’s Ravana burning ceremony will include several special features. A 12-foot umbrella, similar to the one placed on the effigy last year, will again be installed on top of Ravana. A remote-controlled system is also being fitted inside the effigy’s navel, which will produce sparks during the burning ceremony.
Colourful sparks and specially designed fireworks will emerge from Ravana’s mouth and ears. The effigy has also been given a colourful costume made using black, blue, silver, and gold-colored paper.
Asgar Ali’s family has been making Ravana effigies for generations. The current team represents the third generation, while members of the fourth generation have already started learning the craft.
Although the family includes several highly educated young members, including Asgar Ali, who is an engineer, the family has continued the tradition of making effigies.
Family members said the younger generation is currently pursuing education but is also being trained in the craft so that the tradition can continue. The family has members working in different cities and has also received recognition, including an honour from the Prime Minister, they said.
Aqil Khan said the Ravana effigy has been growing taller each year at the request of the temple committee. “As evil increases in society, the height of Ravana also keeps increasing,” he said.
This year, the effigy will stand 121 feet tall, but Khan said it could reach 150 feet in the coming years.
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