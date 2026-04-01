ETV Bharat / state

Ludhiana Firecracker Unit Blast: One Killed, Teen Among Two Injured; Two Arrested

Ludhiana: A 19-year-old youth was killed and two others, including a 16-year-old girl, were injured in an explosion in an illegal firecracker unit near Jodha village in Punjab's Ludhiana district on Tuesday night. Two brothers, who were running the unit have been arrested, police said.

Police said the injured have been admitted to the Ludhiana Civil Hospital and investigations are underway. The unit was run in a rented building by two brothers from Uttar Pradesh. They had hired a family from Uttar Pradesh to work as labourers here.

Baljit Singh, a resident of the area, said, "The explosion was so strong that flames rose to the top. The adjoining house suffered a lot of damage." Another resident said, "The building collapsed after the explosion and the roof of a house next to it also blew off."

According to eyewitnesses, around 15 people were working here when the incident occurred. They alleged that the unit was being illegally run.

"We don't know the name of the owner but my relatives were brought here to work. Matchsticks and potash were manufactured here. My son died in the accident. He was 19 years old and among the two injured is Alisha, my 16-year-old relative," Zamil, father of deceased Mohammad Kaif, said.