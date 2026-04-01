Ludhiana Firecracker Unit Blast: One Killed, Teen Among Two Injured; Two Arrested
The building where the firecracker unit was run collapsed after the explosion and police have launched an investigation.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 1:45 PM IST|
Updated : April 1, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST
Ludhiana: A 19-year-old youth was killed and two others, including a 16-year-old girl, were injured in an explosion in an illegal firecracker unit near Jodha village in Punjab's Ludhiana district on Tuesday night. Two brothers, who were running the unit have been arrested, police said.
Police said the injured have been admitted to the Ludhiana Civil Hospital and investigations are underway. The unit was run in a rented building by two brothers from Uttar Pradesh. They had hired a family from Uttar Pradesh to work as labourers here.
Baljit Singh, a resident of the area, said, "The explosion was so strong that flames rose to the top. The adjoining house suffered a lot of damage." Another resident said, "The building collapsed after the explosion and the roof of a house next to it also blew off."
According to eyewitnesses, around 15 people were working here when the incident occurred. They alleged that the unit was being illegally run.
"We don't know the name of the owner but my relatives were brought here to work. Matchsticks and potash were manufactured here. My son died in the accident. He was 19 years old and among the two injured is Alisha, my 16-year-old relative," Zamil, father of deceased Mohammad Kaif, said.
Injured Alisha said she was inside the room when the ceiling collapsed. "I was working when the cylinder exploded. After that I fainted. We are from Uttar Pradesh and used to work as labourers here."
According to senior physician, Dr Mandeep of the Civil Hospital, three persons were admitted to the hospital during the explosion of whom, one died and two were seriously injured. The injured are undergoing treatment, he added.
Police have cordoned off the entire area. Ludhiana Mullapur Dakha DSP Varinder Singh Khosa said, "Two brothers, Wajib and Sajid, residents of Muzaffar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh were running the illegal firecracker unit and had employed a family from Uttar Pradesh to work here. A 19-year-old youth died while a 16-year-old girl and a 50-year-old man were injured. "
He said that an FIR has been registered against the two brothers under sections 345 and 108 of the BNS and they have been arrested. "We are also looking into the role of the person who owns this house. If he also has any role, then action will be taken against him."
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