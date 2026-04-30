Ludhiana Bans Sale Of Energy Drinks Near Schools To Protect Children's Health
In a bid to safeguard children’s health, authorities in Ludhiana have imposed a ban on the sale of energy drinks near schools
Published : April 30, 2026 at 8:46 PM IST
Ludhiana: The Ludhiana Health Department on Thursday passed an order that prohibits the sale of energy drinks within 50 metres of schools in urban areas and 100 metres in rural areas.
District Health Officer Dr Ashish Chawla said that energy drinks can negatively impact children’s physical and mental health as they contain higher quantities of caffeine and other stimulants. “These drinks can lead to heart-related issues, sleep disturbances, anxiety, and other health problems in children,” he said.
Officials said that inspection drives will be conducted and strict action will be taken if any vendor is found violating the order.
Health experts also said that energy drinks can lead to increased blood pressure, rapid heartbeat, diarrhoea, vomiting, and dehydration among minors if consumed in excess. The high sugar content in these beverages can also lead to long-term health issues.
Officials say that children should switch to healthier alternatives such as lassi, shikanji, and fresh fruit juices, which help maintain hydration without harmful side effects. The department stressed that the initiative is a step toward ensuring a safer and healthier environment for children.
Last year in April, the Punjab government y banned the sale of energy drinks to children below 18 across the state. Confirming the decision, Health Minister Balbir Singh said, "Punjab was the first state to ban hookah bars and e-cigarettes. Now I have also banned energy drinks. They are completely banned in schools where children under 18 study. There are also instructions for the same from the World Health Organisation (WHO)."
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