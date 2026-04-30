ETV Bharat / state

Ludhiana Bans Sale Of Energy Drinks Near Schools To Protect Children's Health

Ludhiana: The Ludhiana Health Department on Thursday passed an order that prohibits the sale of energy drinks within 50 metres of schools in urban areas and 100 metres in rural areas.

District Health Officer Dr Ashish Chawla said that energy drinks can negatively impact children’s physical and mental health as they contain higher quantities of caffeine and other stimulants. “These drinks can lead to heart-related issues, sleep disturbances, anxiety, and other health problems in children,” he said.

Officials said that inspection drives will be conducted and strict action will be taken if any vendor is found violating the order.