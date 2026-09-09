ETV Bharat / state

Ludhiana Shuts Down After Desecration Of Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Statue; Protests Intensify Demanding Action

Ludhiana: The desecration of the statue of Baba Saheb Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar installed at Jalandhar Bypass Chowk in Ludhiana has triggered a massive outrage, with members of different communities and organisations taking to the streets demanding action against the culprits.

The city is observing a bandh from 9 AM to 4 PM on Wednesday even as police have formed multiple teams and are examining CCTV footage to identify the accused.

Emergency services have remained operational during the bandh, sources said.

After the incident of sacrilege surfaced, tension ran high in the city last night as protesters raised slogans against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Madan Lal Bagga. Soon, party MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi reached the spot and assured strict action against those responsible.

However, continuing with the protest, leaders of the Valmiki community along with the organisations blocked the Jalandhar Bypass, leading to a huge traffic jam. A huge platoon of police force was deployed to prevent deteriotation of law and order.