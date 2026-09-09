Ludhiana Shuts Down After Desecration Of Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Statue; Protests Intensify Demanding Action
Ludhiana has erupted in protests after the statue of Baba Saheb Dr BR Ambedkar was allegedly desecrated by miscreants on Tuesday.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
Ludhiana: The desecration of the statue of Baba Saheb Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar installed at Jalandhar Bypass Chowk in Ludhiana has triggered a massive outrage, with members of different communities and organisations taking to the streets demanding action against the culprits.
The city is observing a bandh from 9 AM to 4 PM on Wednesday even as police have formed multiple teams and are examining CCTV footage to identify the accused.
Emergency services have remained operational during the bandh, sources said.
After the incident of sacrilege surfaced, tension ran high in the city last night as protesters raised slogans against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Madan Lal Bagga. Soon, party MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi reached the spot and assured strict action against those responsible.
However, continuing with the protest, leaders of the Valmiki community along with the organisations blocked the Jalandhar Bypass, leading to a huge traffic jam. A huge platoon of police force was deployed to prevent deteriotation of law and order.
MLA Pappi assured protestors that he will ensure strict action against those responsible for this vandalism.
Police, meanwhile, said efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused. They also appealed to people to maintain peace and avoid any untoward incident.
ADCP Sameer Verma, who was present at the spot, said, "This incident has been carried out by some mischievous elements. Different teams have been formed to carry out a probe. Along with this, CCTV footages are also being scanned through to identify and nab the culprits very soon."
Dr BR Ambedkar, popularly known as Baba Saheb, was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. He was also a very well-known political leader, eminent jurist, Buddhist activist, philosopher, anthropologist, historian, orator, writer, economist, scholar and editor. Dr Ambedkar fought to eradicate the social evils like untouchability and for the rights of the dalits and other socially backward classes throughout his life.
Baba Saheb Ambedkar was appointed as India's first Law Minister in the Cabinet of then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. He was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour in 1990.