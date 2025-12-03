ETV Bharat / state

Woman Killed After Booze Party In UP's Lucknow, Two Arrested

Police said the victim was from Aliganj area of the city. Her brother filed a murder case against unknown persons at the Gomti Nagar police station. The DCP stated that several teams were deployed to investigate the incident. Approximately 250 to 300 CCTV cameras in and around Gomti Nagar locality were scanned as part of the investigation.

Police said both accused were arrested on Wednesday and have confessed to the crime. DCP East Nipun Agarwal stated that on Monday morning, Gomti Nagar police received information that the body of a 48-year-old woman was lying outside a bungalow in Vishalkhand-2, Gomti Nagar. "The woman's body was placed in a sitting position. Police along with a forensic team arrived at the spot and seized the body", he said.

Lucknow : A woman was killed after a booze party by two youth who dumped her body outside the residence of an IAS officer at Gomti Nagar in Lucknow before fleeing.

Following surveillance and manual inputs, Devendra, a resident of Kanpur Nagar, and Suraj of Sairapur in Lucknow, were arrested from the Vineetkhand vegetable market. "During interrogation, Devendra revealed that he was driving his e-rickshaw on Sunday night when he encountered the victim near the Nawabpurwa liquor shop. The woman boarded the e-rickshaw," said the DCP.

Devendra said when he asked the woman to come with him, she agreed after being offered alcohol. He then called his friend Suraj and both of them took her to latter's hut in Vishalkhand, Gomti Nagar. During the drinking session, the woman began arguing with the accused who in a fit of rage pushed her causing her head to hit a plank.

She then fell unconscious and stopped breathing. Realising the woman had died, the accused left her body outside the residence of an IAS officer and fled.

Meanwhile, the case has also triggered sharp political reactions. In a post on X, the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) state unit wrote, “Daylight murder of a young woman in Lucknow’s upscale area! A suspect was spotted in CCTV footage, but UP Police is still saying ‘investigation is ongoing”. Law and order have completely collapsed.”

The Samajwadi Party (SP) also slammed the government on its official handle. “Sisters and daughters are unsafe in the capital of UP. A young woman was murdered in Lucknow’s VVIP Gomti Nagar. Extremely tragic!”