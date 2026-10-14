Lucknow Woman Dies After Fall From Hotel's 10th Floor, Murder Case Registered
The woman's family has accused a man of pushing her from a hotel balcony, while investigators work to establish the sequence of events.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 1:59 PM IST
Lucknow: A 24-year-old woman, identified as Samreen, died after falling from the balcony of a 10th-floor hotel room in Uttar Pradesh’s Sushant Golf City in Lucknow around 6 pm.
Police have registered a murder case against Avnish Jaiswal alias Dev, a resident of Sultanpur, following a complaint by the deceased's sister.
Samreen fell from a room on the 10th floor of a hotel and sustained fatal head injuries. Her family has alleged that Avnish pushed her following an argument over marriage. Police are investigating the incident and have formed two special teams to arrest the accused.
Samreen, a resident of Hata Surat Singh in the Chowk area, was married and had a divorce case pending in court, with an important hearing scheduled for Monday. She left home around 11 am, telling her family that she was going to buy clothes for her sister, Habiba.
According to the investigation, Avnish picked her up from Akbari Gate and took her to the hotel. The two checked into the room at 11.46 am.
CCTV footage reportedly shows Avnish leaving the room after Samreen fell, taking the lift to the basement and fleeing on his motorcycle. He allegedly did not alert hotel staff or call an ambulance.
Family Alleges Murder Over Marriage Dispute
Samreen's sister, Sheeba Khan, in her complaint alleged that Avnish had been pressuring her sister and that the two had a heated argument over marriage inside the hotel room before the incident.
The victim's mother, Sofia, also alleged that Avnish had misled her daughter about his name and identity and claimed that her death was planned. Police have registered a murder case against the named accused. The allegations are yet to be established.
Police and the forensic team collected fingerprints, possible signs of a struggle and other scientific evidence from the hotel room. Investigators are also examining the call detail records and chat histories of Samreen and the accused to establish the sequence of events.
DCP South Muhamed Mustaque said police received information from a hotel security guard about a woman falling from the property. "Yesterday, we received information from a security guard that a woman had fallen from Hotel Celestial Omaxe, New Hazratganj. As soon as we received the information, a police team immediately reached the spot," the DCP said.
He said the forensic team collected important evidence and police identified the deceased as Samreen, a resident of the Chowk area. He said, "We identified the deceased as Samreen, who was a resident of the Chowk area. We also found that she had booked a room at the hotel with another man."
The DCP said investigators were examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.
"We are investigating how and under what circumstances this incident took place. The family has been informed, and a case will be registered based on the complaint submitted by them," DCP Mustaque said.
He added that the inquest and post-mortem procedures were underway.
Police have since registered the murder case and deployed two special teams to trace Avnish. The investigation is ongoing, and police said the motive and sequence of events will become clearer as they examine further evidence.
Also Read: