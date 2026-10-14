ETV Bharat / state

Lucknow Woman Dies After Fall From Hotel's 10th Floor, Murder Case Registered

Lucknow: A 24-year-old woman, identified as Samreen, died after falling from the balcony of a 10th-floor hotel room in Uttar Pradesh’s Sushant Golf City in Lucknow around 6 pm.

Police have registered a murder case against Avnish Jaiswal alias Dev, a resident of Sultanpur, following a complaint by the deceased's sister.

Samreen fell from a room on the 10th floor of a hotel and sustained fatal head injuries. Her family has alleged that Avnish pushed her following an argument over marriage. Police are investigating the incident and have formed two special teams to arrest the accused.

Samreen, a resident of Hata Surat Singh in the Chowk area, was married and had a divorce case pending in court, with an important hearing scheduled for Monday. She left home around 11 am, telling her family that she was going to buy clothes for her sister, Habiba.

According to the investigation, Avnish picked her up from Akbari Gate and took her to the hotel. The two checked into the room at 11.46 am.

CCTV footage reportedly shows Avnish leaving the room after Samreen fell, taking the lift to the basement and fleeing on his motorcycle. He allegedly did not alert hotel staff or call an ambulance.

Family Alleges Murder Over Marriage Dispute

Samreen's sister, Sheeba Khan, in her complaint alleged that Avnish had been pressuring her sister and that the two had a heated argument over marriage inside the hotel room before the incident.

The victim's mother, Sofia, also alleged that Avnish had misled her daughter about his name and identity and claimed that her death was planned. Police have registered a murder case against the named accused. The allegations are yet to be established.