ETV Bharat / state

Lucknow Students Block Road, Stage Sit-In Over Teacher Shortage; Minister Assures Action

Students of the Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Vidyalaya School took to Buddheshwar-Mohan Road with banners in the afternoon demanding the immediate recruitment of teachers due to the disturbances in their education.

Lucknow: Hundreds of students from a state-run residential school in the Para area of Lucknow staged a sit-in protest against the acute shortage of teachers on Friday, causing a temporary blockade on one of the important roads which leads to the Agra Expressway, according to the police.

The sudden road blockade caused a complete halt in traffic on the road from both sides for an hour due to the large queue of vehicles. After receiving information about the protest, Para inspector Suresh Singh reached the spot with a strong police contingent and was able to free the road after a struggle.

Social Welfare Minister of State (Independent Charge) Asim Arun also reached there and calmed down the agitating students. The students and the principal of the school, Vinod Kumar, were taken to the school auditorium and a discussion was held in the presence of the minister. The school administration told the students that although their demands were genuine, obstructing the roads was not a solution for them.

Arun assured the agitating students that the problem of lack of teachers would be sorted out and the entire academic system restored soon.