ETV Bharat / state

Lucknow Siblings Die By Suicide For Pet's Incurable Disease; Dog Passes Away Days Apart

Lucknow: In a tragic incident of human-animal bond, two sisters from the Para police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow died by suicide as their pet dog was suffering from an incurable disease. Unable to part with them, Tony — a German Shepherd — also died on Saturday, bringing a nine-year-old bonhomie to an end.

Before taking the extreme step, Radha (27) and Jia (24) of Jalalpur village left the last note for their mother, Gulab Devi, "After we die, don't chase Tony away from home. Get him treated". Accordingly, Tony was being treated to fulfil the sisters' last wish, but due to a serious stomach ailment and the grief of being separated from his mistresses, he also breathed his last.

Everyone in the village is stunned by this turn of the incident. Just as the family performed the last rites for Radha and Jia, Tony will also be cremated following proper rituals.