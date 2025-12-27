Lucknow Siblings Die By Suicide For Pet's Incurable Disease; Dog Passes Away Days Apart
Gulab Devi, the mother of the victims, said Tony — a German Shepherd — was brought home nine months ago, and their bond was inextricable.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 8:06 PM IST
Lucknow: In a tragic incident of human-animal bond, two sisters from the Para police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow died by suicide as their pet dog was suffering from an incurable disease. Unable to part with them, Tony — a German Shepherd — also died on Saturday, bringing a nine-year-old bonhomie to an end.
Before taking the extreme step, Radha (27) and Jia (24) of Jalalpur village left the last note for their mother, Gulab Devi, "After we die, don't chase Tony away from home. Get him treated". Accordingly, Tony was being treated to fulfil the sisters' last wish, but due to a serious stomach ailment and the grief of being separated from his mistresses, he also breathed his last.
Everyone in the village is stunned by this turn of the incident. Just as the family performed the last rites for Radha and Jia, Tony will also be cremated following proper rituals.
Gulab Devi said Radha and Jia brought Tony home nine years ago when he was just a month old. "The two sisters considered Tony like their own child. He slept with them and went with them everywhere. Tony's health started deteriorating a month ago. When there was no improvement despite all the best available treatment, the two sisters went into deep depression and took this drastic step."
Inspector Suresh Singh of Para police station said the bodies of the sisters have been handed over to the family after post-mortem examination. The main reason behind the incident appears to be an excessive attachment to the pet and the distress caused by its illness, he added.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
