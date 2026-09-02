ETV Bharat / state

Lucknow Shocker: 14-Yr-Old Girl 'Gang Raped' After Being Lured For Birthday Party; Two Private Company Employees Arrested

Lucknow: Police have arrested two youths for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl inside a private office after luring her with the promise of hosting a birthday party in Lucknow's Indira Nagar area.

While the incident took place last month (on August 12), the matter came to light on Wednesday after police apprehended both the accused on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl's family members.

According to police, one of the accused told the girl that it was his birthday and persuaded her to accompany him to a party. He then allegedly called his colleague as part of the alleged plan, and the duo took the girl to a closed office complex in Indira Nagar and took turns to rape her.

A senior official said that once they were inside the office, the accused allegedly held the girl captive and sexually assaulted her. When she resisted and tried to raise an alarm, they allegedly gagged her and threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed this to anyone. After the alleged assault, both accused fled the scene, leaving the girl behind.

Police informed that the 14-year-old somehow managed to reach home but could not narrate the ordeal before her family members out of fear. Days later, when the survivor gathered courage and spoke about the alleged sexual assault, the family, devastated, took her to Ghazipur police station and submitted a written complaint.