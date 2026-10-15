Lucknow Shiva Sharma Death Case: Accused Releases Video Claiming 'Victim Died By Suicide', Post-Mortem Reveals 11 Injuries
The family alleged Shiva was assaulted before the fatal fall, while investigators are analysing medical findings and matching with surveillance footage, evidences and witness accounts.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 11:23 AM IST
Lucknow: The investigation into businessman and cafe operator Shiva Sharma's death has taken a fresh turn after prime accused and model Shraddha Dubey released a video claiming that the victim was not murdered but rather died by suicide.
The development comes at a time when the post-mortem report revealed 11 external injuries on Shiva's body, ruptured lungs and damage to other vital organs.
Dubey, who carries a reward of Rs 25,000, is currently absconding, with police examining CCTV footage, witness statements and forensic evidence to establish the circumstances surrounding Shiva's death.
In the video which has now gone viral, Dubey is seen speaking with folded hands and objecting to her name being linked to politicians, senior officials and other influential people. She urged people not to spread rumours or assume that her social media connections indicated close relationships.
"I request all of you not to drag my name into everything. My name is being linked to everyone," she said.
Dubey added that knowing someone through Instagram did not imply any special connection. She also appealed to people to "think carefully before making allegations" against any woman.
Claiming that she has committed no crime, Dubey said Shiva Sharma's death after falling from the fourth floor of Awadh Green Apartment was a suicide and not murder.
She said she wanted to appear before the police, disclose the facts and record her statement. However, she claimed her health prevented her from doing so.
Speaking on the matter, DCP Central Vikrant Veer said several police teams are raiding possible locations to arrest the accused. He added that releasing video messages or attempting to garner sympathy would not exempt her from facing the law.
Post-Mortem Report Reveals 11 External Injuries
Shiva's mother, Ranjana Sharma, said the post-mortem report recorded 11 external injuries on his body. Both lungs were found ruptured, while the liver and spleen had also sustained damage. Doctors also detected a fracture in the pelvic bone on the right side.
According to the report, the cause of death was shock resulting from severe injuries and excessive blood loss.
Shiva died on October 9 after falling from the fourth floor of Awadh Green Apartment near Balu Adda in Lucknow's Hazratganj area. His mother has alleged that Shraddha Dubey, her sister Rashmi and others assaulted him before throwing him from the building.
An FIR for murder was registered at Hazratganj police station following the family's complaint. Inspector Vikram Singh said the investigation is proceeding based on the FIR and post-mortem findings.
Police are matching the medical findings with CCTV footage, witness statements and evidence collected from the scene to establish how Shiva fell. Investigators may also recreate the incident if required, officials said.
Three Accused Carry Rs 25,000 Reward Each
Police are searching for three accused in connection with the case, with a reward of Rs 25,000 announced for each. Six teams have been formed to trace them.
Meanwhile, a screenshot of an alleged chat between Shiva and Shraddha, along with an audio clip purportedly capturing an argument between them, has circulated on social media. The chat reportedly contains hostile remarks about Shiva's behaviour. However, police have not verified the authenticity of either the screenshots or the audio.
Police are continuing their search at multiple locations, with reports suggesting they traced Dubey's last location to the India-Nepal border in Bahraich. Claims have also been made that police found a car registered in her name abandoned at a parking facility near the Rupaidiha border.
According to the reports, CCTV footage showed the vehicle arriving at the parking facility at 5.35 am on October 10. However, police have not officially confirmed the reported recovery.
Claims involving alleged blackmail, changes to phone numbers and connections with influential people have also surfaced on social media but remain unverified.
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