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Lucknow Shiva Sharma Death Case: Accused Releases Video Claiming 'Victim Died By Suicide', Post-Mortem Reveals 11 Injuries

Lucknow: The investigation into businessman and cafe operator Shiva Sharma's death has taken a fresh turn after prime accused and model Shraddha Dubey released a video claiming that the victim was not murdered but rather died by suicide.

The development comes at a time when the post-mortem report revealed 11 external injuries on Shiva's body, ruptured lungs and damage to other vital organs.

Dubey, who carries a reward of Rs 25,000, is currently absconding, with police examining CCTV footage, witness statements and forensic evidence to establish the circumstances surrounding Shiva's death.

In the video which has now gone viral, Dubey is seen speaking with folded hands and objecting to her name being linked to politicians, senior officials and other influential people. She urged people not to spread rumours or assume that her social media connections indicated close relationships.

"I request all of you not to drag my name into everything. My name is being linked to everyone," she said.

Dubey added that knowing someone through Instagram did not imply any special connection. She also appealed to people to "think carefully before making allegations" against any woman.

Claiming that she has committed no crime, Dubey said Shiva Sharma's death after falling from the fourth floor of Awadh Green Apartment was a suicide and not murder.

She said she wanted to appear before the police, disclose the facts and record her statement. However, she claimed her health prevented her from doing so.

Speaking on the matter, DCP Central Vikrant Veer said several police teams are raiding possible locations to arrest the accused. He added that releasing video messages or attempting to garner sympathy would not exempt her from facing the law.

Post-Mortem Report Reveals 11 External Injuries

Shiva's mother, Ranjana Sharma, said the post-mortem report recorded 11 external injuries on his body. Both lungs were found ruptured, while the liver and spleen had also sustained damage. Doctors also detected a fracture in the pelvic bone on the right side.