ETV Bharat / state

'Sambhal Violence Pre-Planned Conspiracy', Says Judicial Inquiry Commission Report

Lucknow: The judicial inquiry commission formed to investigate the violence that occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on November 24, 2024, submitted its report to the government on Wednesday. In its 121-page report, the commission described the violence as a pre-planned conspiracy.

The commission stated that misleading information was spread among the public regarding the survey of the Jama Masjid. The report also mentions the role of Sambhal MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, Jama Masjid officials, and the representative of the local MLA.

As per the commission's report, false propaganda was spread among the Muslim community regarding the survey being conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India at the Jama Masjid, alleging that the mosque would be damaged. This created resentment and confusion among the people. The commission states that this resulted in a large gathering outside the mosque on November 24, 2024, and the situation later escalated into violence.

The report, citing Barq, Jama Masjid's Sadar Zafar Ali, Secretary Masood Ali Farooqui, other members of the mosque management committee, and Suhail Iqbal, representative of local MLA Iqbal Mahmood, stated that an atmosphere was created to oppose the survey.

According to the commission, efforts were made to stop the survey at all costs and people were encouraged to reach the mosque. The report states that the crowd gathered at the spot raised slogans such as "Nara-e-Takbir," "Allah Hu Akbar," and "Gustakh e Nabi ki Ek Hi Saza, Sar Tan Se Juda."