'Sambhal Violence Pre-Planned Conspiracy', Says Judicial Inquiry Commission Report
Report says false propaganda was spread among the Muslim community regarding the survey being conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India at the Jama Masjid.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 11:02 PM IST
Lucknow: The judicial inquiry commission formed to investigate the violence that occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on November 24, 2024, submitted its report to the government on Wednesday. In its 121-page report, the commission described the violence as a pre-planned conspiracy.
The commission stated that misleading information was spread among the public regarding the survey of the Jama Masjid. The report also mentions the role of Sambhal MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, Jama Masjid officials, and the representative of the local MLA.
As per the commission's report, false propaganda was spread among the Muslim community regarding the survey being conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India at the Jama Masjid, alleging that the mosque would be damaged. This created resentment and confusion among the people. The commission states that this resulted in a large gathering outside the mosque on November 24, 2024, and the situation later escalated into violence.
The report, citing Barq, Jama Masjid's Sadar Zafar Ali, Secretary Masood Ali Farooqui, other members of the mosque management committee, and Suhail Iqbal, representative of local MLA Iqbal Mahmood, stated that an atmosphere was created to oppose the survey.
According to the commission, efforts were made to stop the survey at all costs and people were encouraged to reach the mosque. The report states that the crowd gathered at the spot raised slogans such as "Nara-e-Takbir," "Allah Hu Akbar," and "Gustakh e Nabi ki Ek Hi Saza, Sar Tan Se Juda."
The commission states that this further escalated the atmosphere and allowed the crowd to become violent.
According to the report, stone-pelting, arson, and firing occurred during the violence. Four people were killed and 28 policemen were injured, seven of whom were shot. The commission stated in its investigation that the bullets recovered from the bodies of the deceased were not fired from police weapons.
The report also stated that the rioters attempted to loot police weapons and other government property. The Judicial Commission described the actions of the district administration and police as 'effective and restrained'. The report stated that the police took necessary steps to maintain law and order and attempted to control the situation. The commission said if timely action had not been taken, the situation could have become more serious.
The report states that correct information about court orders was not conveyed to the public. The commission states that court orders related to the survey were distorted, which created confusion and intensified protests. The report describes this as against the constitution and the rule of law. In its report, the commission stated that court orders should be respected in sensitive cases, strict action should be taken against those spreading rumors, and all relevant departments should work in coordination to ensure law enforcement.
The commission also stated that such planned violence poses a serious threat to the unity, integrity, and law and order of the country. Therefore, strict action should be taken against those responsible in such cases to prevent recurrence of such incidents, it added.
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