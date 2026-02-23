ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed, 18 Injured As Sleeper Bus Overturns On Purvanchal Expressway Near UP's Lucknow

The bus, carrying around 40 passengers, was enroute to Ludhiana in Punjab from Bihar's Darbhanga.

Four persons were killed after a sleeper bus enroute to Ludhiana in Punjab from Darbhanga in Bihar overturned on the Purvanchal Expressway at around 3:30 pm on Monday.
The ill-fated bus being lifted with a crane from the mishap spot (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 23, 2026 at 6:41 PM IST

Lucknow: Four persons were killed after a sleeper bus enroute to Ludhiana in Punjab from Darbhanga in Bihar overturned on the Purvanchal Expressway at around 3:30 pm on Monday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Rallapalli, Basant Kumar, said four persons were killed and 18 others injured after the bus bearing registration number HR-55-AS-1323 overturned on the expressway. He said the mishap occurred near Khema Kheda village in Gosaiganj. "The bus was traveling at a high speed and its driver lost control of the vehicle as a result of which it overturned," Kumar said.

Eyewitnesses said the driver of the bus dozed off due to which he lost control of the vehicle. In addition to local police, a team of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) rushed to the mishap spot following which the injured were sent to a hospital for treatment. Traffic was briefly disrupted after the incident, but police managed to restore normalcy after considerable efforts, said Kumar. The bus was carrying around 40 passengers.

A few days back, five persons, including two women, two girls and a man, were killed afternoon when two cars collided head-on and caught fire on the Purvanchal Expressway in Barabanki.

Subehana police reported that a Maruti Suzuki Brezza travelling from Lucknow to Azamgarh collided head-on with a WagonR coming from the opposite direction. The WagonR caught fire first, followed by the Brezza.

The Brezza was carrying four people — three women and a young girl. The WagonR had a man, a woman, and three children on board; a woman and a girl died on the spot, and another child later succumbed during treatment.

