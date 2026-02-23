ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed, 18 Injured As Sleeper Bus Overturns On Purvanchal Expressway Near UP's Lucknow

Lucknow: Four persons were killed after a sleeper bus enroute to Ludhiana in Punjab from Darbhanga in Bihar overturned on the Purvanchal Expressway at around 3:30 pm on Monday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Rallapalli, Basant Kumar, said four persons were killed and 18 others injured after the bus bearing registration number HR-55-AS-1323 overturned on the expressway. He said the mishap occurred near Khema Kheda village in Gosaiganj. "The bus was traveling at a high speed and its driver lost control of the vehicle as a result of which it overturned," Kumar said.

Eyewitnesses said the driver of the bus dozed off due to which he lost control of the vehicle. In addition to local police, a team of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) rushed to the mishap spot following which the injured were sent to a hospital for treatment. Traffic was briefly disrupted after the incident, but police managed to restore normalcy after considerable efforts, said Kumar. The bus was carrying around 40 passengers.