Four Killed, 18 Injured As Sleeper Bus Overturns On Purvanchal Expressway Near UP's Lucknow
The bus, carrying around 40 passengers, was enroute to Ludhiana in Punjab from Bihar's Darbhanga.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 6:41 PM IST
Lucknow: Four persons were killed after a sleeper bus enroute to Ludhiana in Punjab from Darbhanga in Bihar overturned on the Purvanchal Expressway at around 3:30 pm on Monday.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Rallapalli, Basant Kumar, said four persons were killed and 18 others injured after the bus bearing registration number HR-55-AS-1323 overturned on the expressway. He said the mishap occurred near Khema Kheda village in Gosaiganj. "The bus was traveling at a high speed and its driver lost control of the vehicle as a result of which it overturned," Kumar said.
Eyewitnesses said the driver of the bus dozed off due to which he lost control of the vehicle. In addition to local police, a team of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) rushed to the mishap spot following which the injured were sent to a hospital for treatment. Traffic was briefly disrupted after the incident, but police managed to restore normalcy after considerable efforts, said Kumar. The bus was carrying around 40 passengers.
A few days back, five persons, including two women, two girls and a man, were killed afternoon when two cars collided head-on and caught fire on the Purvanchal Expressway in Barabanki.
Subehana police reported that a Maruti Suzuki Brezza travelling from Lucknow to Azamgarh collided head-on with a WagonR coming from the opposite direction. The WagonR caught fire first, followed by the Brezza.
The Brezza was carrying four people — three women and a young girl. The WagonR had a man, a woman, and three children on board; a woman and a girl died on the spot, and another child later succumbed during treatment.
Also Read
6-Year-Old Killed As Car Hits Auto, Pedestrians In Lucknow; Accused Held