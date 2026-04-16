ETV Bharat / state

Lucknow Police Attaches Real-Estate-Fraud Syndicate's Assets Worth Rs 5.78 Crore

Lucknow: The Lucknow Police has attached movable and immovable assets worth more than Rs 5.78 crore under the Gangsters Act in connection with an organised real-estate-fraud racket that allegedly duped people by selling non-existent or disputed land, officials said on Thursday.

The action was carried out in the Mohanlalganj area under the direction of Police Commissioner Amrendra Singh Sengar as part of an ongoing drive against organised crime. The assets belong to alleged gang leader Pramod Kumar Upadhyay and his associate, Vinod Kumar Upadhyay, police said in a statement.

According to police, "The accused operated a well-organised syndicate that lured unsuspecting buyers with attractive offers for residential plots, posing as representatives of reputed real estate firms. Victims were later found to have been sold land that either did not exist or was not owned by the accused."

Police said the gang particularly targeted personnel from the armed forces and paramilitary units, exploiting their limited availability for site verification due to service commitments.