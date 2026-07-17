ETV Bharat / state

Lucknow Nursery Student In Trauma Centre After Being Beaten By Class Monitor For 12 Minutes; Accused Expelled

Lucknow: A five-year-old student of a nursery school was admitted in a critically ill condition after he was reportedly tortured for about 12 minutes by a girl student, who acted as the class monitor, at a reputed academy in Lucknow, police said.

The incident, which witnessed massive demonstrations by parents on the school campus, occurred at ALS Academy in the Vrindavan Yojana locality under the jurisdiction of the PGI police station. The entire episode was recorded through the CCTV camera installed inside the classroom.

As per the sources, the victim, a resident of Vrindavan Sector-6, came back home from the school with serious swelling of the face along with injury marks on his cheek and ear. Frightened with his condition, his parents went to the school and asked for the footage from the CCTV camera installed in the classroom.