Lucknow Nursery Student In Trauma Centre After Being Beaten By Class Monitor For 12 Minutes; Accused Expelled
The incident, which witnessed massive demonstrations by parents, occurred at ALS Academy in the Vrindavan Yojana locality under the jurisdiction of the PGI police station.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 11:50 PM IST
Lucknow: A five-year-old student of a nursery school was admitted in a critically ill condition after he was reportedly tortured for about 12 minutes by a girl student, who acted as the class monitor, at a reputed academy in Lucknow, police said.
The incident, which witnessed massive demonstrations by parents on the school campus, occurred at ALS Academy in the Vrindavan Yojana locality under the jurisdiction of the PGI police station. The entire episode was recorded through the CCTV camera installed inside the classroom.
As per the sources, the victim, a resident of Vrindavan Sector-6, came back home from the school with serious swelling of the face along with injury marks on his cheek and ear. Frightened with his condition, his parents went to the school and asked for the footage from the CCTV camera installed in the classroom.
The videos showed the class monitor continuously beating up the little boy. The family members of the victim claimed that the continuous beating went on for about 12 minutes within the confines of the classroom without any intervention from the teachers and school authorities.
Following his sudden illness, the boy was brought to the PGI Trauma Centre, where he is now receiving medical attention. In response to the case and protests by citizens, the principal of the school declared that the accused had been expelled from school following the viewing of the CCTV video footage. An internal investigation was made, along with the filing of a written complaint against the concerned individuals with the police.
According to the Station House Officer (SHO) of the PGI police station, as the case was very serious, a police investigation was started immediately.