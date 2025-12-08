Woman Kills Live-in Partner, Stays With Body Overnight In UP's Lucknow
The accused, Ratna, a widow, has two daughters and had been staying with Surya Pratap for the last two years.
Lucknow: A woman stabbed her live-in partner to death and sat overnight with the body with her two children.
Police said the incident occurred at Salarganj village under BBD police station on Sunday night. The accused, Ratna had been living with the victim, Surya Pratap Singh, a resident of Deoria for the last two years. Preliminary probe reveals an argument broke out between Surya Pratap and Ratna.
As the argument turned ugly, Ratna slit Surya Pratap's throat killing him on the spot, said police. Based on a complaint filed by Surya Pratap's father, Narendra Singh, Ratna was taken into custody. Police said Surya Pratap was an engineer with a private firm and used to teach Ratna's daughters. Ratna had two children from her marriage and her husband had passed away a few years back.
As Surya Pratap visited Ratna's house to teach her children, they developed an affinity for each other and started living together.
Inspector of BBD Police Station, Ram Singh said Narendra's complaint stated that Surya Pratap started staying with Ratna even as his family was opposed to the relationship. On Sunday night, an argument broke out between the two over talks of Surya Pratap's marriage to another woman. An infuriated Ratna killed Surya Pratap and stayed with his body for around 10 hours and informed police of the crime herself.
Police said a case has been registered and the body sent for postmortem.
