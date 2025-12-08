ETV Bharat / state

Woman Kills Live-in Partner, Stays With Body Overnight In UP's Lucknow

Lucknow: A woman stabbed her live-in partner to death and sat overnight with the body with her two children.

Police said the incident occurred at Salarganj village under BBD police station on Sunday night. The accused, Ratna had been living with the victim, Surya Pratap Singh, a resident of Deoria for the last two years. Preliminary probe reveals an argument broke out between Surya Pratap and Ratna.

As the argument turned ugly, Ratna slit Surya Pratap's throat killing him on the spot, said police. Based on a complaint filed by Surya Pratap's father, Narendra Singh, Ratna was taken into custody. Police said Surya Pratap was an engineer with a private firm and used to teach Ratna's daughters. Ratna had two children from her marriage and her husband had passed away a few years back.