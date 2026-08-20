Lucknow Double Murder-Suicide: Man Shoots Manager Wife Outside Bank, Kills Sister, Dies By Suicide
Police recovered three weapons from the residence and are examining CCTV footage, forensic evidence and a WhatsApp status allegedly posted by the man.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
Lucknow: A 37-year-old woman, who worked as a Relationship Manager at a private bank, was shot dead by her husband outside her office in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday afternoon. The woman has been identified as Divya Mishra and her husband Manas Vajpayee.
Police said Vajpayee later went to his house in Husadiya and shot dead his sister Tulika before dying by suicide.
It all began outside the bank branch in Vivek Khand, under the Gomti Nagar police station area. According to police, Vajpayee reached his wife's office in a tempo and was talking to her outside the bank, when he suddenly took out a pistol and allegedly fired two shots at her. He then fled in an auto-rickshaw.
Divya, a Lucknow resident, had reportedly returned after meeting a client and was with her fellow employees when the shooting took place. She died from her injuries.
Police and Crime Branch teams reached the spot, while a forensic team also began examining the scene. Shell casings were recovered from the spot. Police are examining CCTV footage and other evidence as part of the investigation.
Additional DCP (East) Amol Murkut said, "The woman was a Relationship Manager named Divya Mishra. She was a resident of Lucknow and worked at a bank in Mithaiwala Crossing. She had just returned after meeting one of her clients and was with her fellow employees. As soon as she got out of the car, her husband, who was lying in wait, attacked her and allegedly shot her, killing her. More clarity will emerge after the medical examination."
Kills Sister, Then Dies By Suicide
After allegedly shooting his wife, Vajpayee went to his residence near Husadiya Crossing in Gomti Nagar and allegedly shot his sister Tulika. He then died by suicide by shooting himself.
DCP (East) Diksha Sharma said, "Police had received information of a woman being shot at in Gomti Nagar PS area today. On reaching the incident spot, the police were told that the woman's husband shot her. Soon after, we received information about a man who had killed his sister and committed suicide by shooting himself. It was verified that he was the same man, Manas Vajpayee, who had also killed his wife and sister, and then committed suicide. A WhatsApp status on his phone defines the incident. Three weapons were recovered from the house of the man."
Police said Vajpayee also worked at a bank, while his sister Tulika was unmarried and was reportedly mentally unwell. Vajpayee and Divya had been married for around six years and had no children. Vajpayee lived at the house, which was their ancestral property.
WhatsApp Status Offers Possible Clue
A WhatsApp status allegedly posted by Vajpayee said, "I have killed my wife Divya Mishra. After that, I killed my sister and shot myself." The status also claimed that Divya's sister Pragya and a person named Bharat knew everything about the matter.
Police are investigating the circumstances behind the killings. The exact reason Vajpayee allegedly killed his wife and sister has not yet been established.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.
An eyewitness told IANS, "He had two pistols... He was talking to her and suddenly fired at her. When he tried to flee, the people from the branch came out, and he pointed the gun at them..."
Suicide is not a solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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