ETV Bharat / state

Lucknow Double Murder-Suicide: Man Shoots Manager Wife Outside Bank, Kills Sister, Dies By Suicide

Police and forensic teams present at the incident site where a bank relationship manager was shot dead by her husband in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar. ( ETV Bharat )

Lucknow: A 37-year-old woman, who worked as a Relationship Manager at a private bank, was shot dead by her husband outside her office in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday afternoon. The woman has been identified as Divya Mishra and her husband Manas Vajpayee.

Police said Vajpayee later went to his house in Husadiya and shot dead his sister Tulika before dying by suicide.

It all began outside the bank branch in Vivek Khand, under the Gomti Nagar police station area. According to police, Vajpayee reached his wife's office in a tempo and was talking to her outside the bank, when he suddenly took out a pistol and allegedly fired two shots at her. He then fled in an auto-rickshaw.

Divya, a Lucknow resident, had reportedly returned after meeting a client and was with her fellow employees when the shooting took place. She died from her injuries.

Police and Crime Branch teams reached the spot, while a forensic team also began examining the scene. Shell casings were recovered from the spot. Police are examining CCTV footage and other evidence as part of the investigation.

Additional DCP (East) Amol Murkut said, "The woman was a Relationship Manager named Divya Mishra. She was a resident of Lucknow and worked at a bank in Mithaiwala Crossing. She had just returned after meeting one of her clients and was with her fellow employees. As soon as she got out of the car, her husband, who was lying in wait, attacked her and allegedly shot her, killing her. More clarity will emerge after the medical examination."

Kills Sister, Then Dies By Suicide

After allegedly shooting his wife, Vajpayee went to his residence near Husadiya Crossing in Gomti Nagar and allegedly shot his sister Tulika. He then died by suicide by shooting himself.

DCP (East) Diksha Sharma said, "Police had received information of a woman being shot at in Gomti Nagar PS area today. On reaching the incident spot, the police were told that the woman's husband shot her. Soon after, we received information about a man who had killed his sister and committed suicide by shooting himself. It was verified that he was the same man, Manas Vajpayee, who had also killed his wife and sister, and then committed suicide. A WhatsApp status on his phone defines the incident. Three weapons were recovered from the house of the man."